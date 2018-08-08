For the fourth consecutive year, a survey of Nebraska agricultural land indicates declining values, possibly due to crop prices and property tax levels.
The Nebraska Farm Real Estate Survey of appraisers, farm and ranch managers and agricultural bankers returned a statewide average drop in value of 4 percent, putting values at $2,720 per acre in 2017. Results of the survey, conducted by Hertz Ag, are divided into seven land classes, with tillable grazing land seeing the steepest decline statewide at a 7 percent drop.
“The fourth consecutive year of declining Nebraska agricultural land prices reflects the steady year over year reduction in farm income resulting from lower commodity and cattle prices combined with yearly increases to property taxes,” explains Hertz Farm Manager Scott Henrichsen. “We’re going to see a continual decline in land values so long as farm income for Nebraska farmers remains low with 70% of all farm land purchased each year by existing farmers and ranchers. Taxes are too high to incent investors and farm income too low with credit too tight for farmers to be aggressive with their land purchases.”
And while recent years have seen a slow-down locally, agricultural land values in Dawes County have not actually declined.
“Land sales prices are not growing by leaps and bounds as they once were, which has kind of stabilized the ag values. Since assessed values are based on and measured by sales prices, currently it looks like the sales prices have steadied a bit,” said Dawes County Assessor Lindy Coleman.
Cropland in the county – both irrigated and dryland – have maintained steady valuations for the last three years after several years of consecutive increases. Grassland and meadow valuations continue to climb, though more slowly than in previous years. The 2018 values for that land category increased only $5 per acre in all three market areas.
Valuations are set each year based on market value, as determined by sales in the area. While the stabilization in valuations indicate that sales prices have steadied, the number have sales hasn’t changed much over the years, Coleman said. In 2018, she used 21 sales in determining valuations, compared to 23 last year. In 2016, there were 26 sales, while in 2015 the figure came in at 20 sales. Twenty-five sales were used in 2014.
Only certain sales are used to determine valuations for agricultural land. In order for a sale to qualify, it must not include improvements, or the improvements must be worth no more than 5 percent of the sales price. Sales must also be more than 80 acres, and cannot be geographically located in Market Area 3 or in the areas immediately surrounding Chadron or Crawford.
To comply with state law, agricultural land must have an assessed value of 69-75 percent of market value. Coleman tries to keep Dawes County ag land on the lower end of that scale.
The county is currently divided into three areas, Market Areas 1, 3 and 4, a change from several years ago when there were four market areas.
Market Area 1 lies to the north end of the county and consists primarily of lower land capability with little water available for crops, irrigation and livestock. Market Area 4 sits to the southern end of the county and includes higher quality irrigated lands with more water resources. Market Area 3 encompasses the Pine Ridge, including the trees and bluffs, creating a more complex market, thus requiring a “special value” designation.
Each market area is analyzed separately, and an average of the land values in Market Areas 1 and 4 are used to determine the special value of the agricultural land in Market Area 3.
Farmers National is seeing similar trends of stabilizing or declining markets indicated by Hertz Ag’s survey. A press release from the company says values in Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas are ranging from stable to down 10 percent from last year, though there are variances based on land quality and location.
“High quality land is selling well at auction in cropland areas,” said Paul Schadegg, Farmers National area sales manager for the region. “Farmers who are in good financial condition are by far the main buyers of high quality land that comes up for sale. Investors are also in the market to buy when the right property is available.”
The company’s Southern Plains region is seeing sales from a mix of sellers, though beneficiaries tend to be the largest group right now.
“A few investors are deciding that it is a good time to sell and we are seeing a small number of land sales brought on by an operator’s financial stress. We believe there will be additional stress sales later in the year,” he said.
As Dawes County land values have stabilized, Coleman said the county’s Board of Equalization is hearing fewer tax protests of agricultural parcels, but the overall total protests filed have remained steady for the most part.
“It really depends on the year and the area of the county that was reappraised for the current tax year,” she said, adding that it’s hard to predict what will happen in the future.
“Every time I think I know which way the wind blows, someone comes along and blows it right out of the water. Statute requires that assessed values be based on market values. As long as that is true I would say it is safe to say where the market goes, so do assessed values.”