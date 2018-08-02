The only judge in the northern Panhandle facing a retention vote this fall received high marks from attorneys during an annual evaluation survey.
Nearly 87 percent of attorneys who responded to the Judicial Performance Evaluation said Judge Russell Harford should be retained in November’s election.
The evaluation is sponsored by the Nebraska State Bar Association, and more than 900 of the organization’s members responded to the survey. Judges are rated on a five-point scale on 11 characteristics, and attorneys also indicate whether the judge should be retained or not.
Judge Harford, who is the District 12 County Court judge for the northern Panhandle scored threes and fours across the board, with his lowest rating a 3.70 in trial management and his highest a 4.67 in judicial temperament and demeanor. He also rated in the threes in legal analysis, completing work in a timely manner and fairness. He rated fours in impartiality, attentiveness, clarity and quality of his written opinions, appropriate communications, efficiency and punctuality.
Most of the respondents in Judge Harford’s evaluation – 62 percent of them – do not have their primary practice in his judicial district.
Judge Paul Wess, former Dawes County public defender who now serves as the county court judge in Alliance, was overwhelmingly supported, with 100 percent of the respondents saying he should be retained.
He received only two threes – a 3.67 in legal analysis and a 3.73 in the clarity and quality of his written opinions. He received ratings of four or higher in the rest of the categories, with his highest mark a 4.5 in the category for appropriate communications. Roughly 57 percent of the respondents have their primary practice in Wess’ district.
District 12 District Judge Travis O’Gorman, who serves the northern Panhandle, had similar numbers to Harford, with nearly 85 percent of attorneys saying he should be retained. His lowest score was a 3.86 in impartiality, and he was rated a four or better in the rest of the categories. His highest mark was a 4.55 in punctuality. Almost 55 percent of those who completed the evaluation indicated they do not have a primary practice in his district.
“While not an absolute measure, the poll gives practicing attorneys the opportunity to evaluate judge son a variety of important criteria,” said NSBA President Tim Engler in a press release.
More than 50 percent of the judges statewide were given a 90 percent or higher retention approval ranking. Forty-six judges ranked between 80-89 percent on that scale. All 138 judges subject to the evaluation were recommended for retention.
“These numbers are remarkable. In these times of political division, the poll confirms that our judges in Nebraska do not operate as a political branch of government, but just do what judges are supposed to do: follow the law,” Engler said.
The NSBA has been conducting the Judicial Performance Evaluation biennially since 1984.