With the flurry of activities during Fur Trade Days over, attendees are now being asked to provide feedback on the new format that was introduced this year.
The Fur Trade Days board has launched a survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BXXHH5H seeking to determine satisfaction levels with things such as the street dances, the carnival and the new location for the Traders Market.
In its 42nd year, the Fur Trade Days, Inc., organization itself traditionally has served has more of a clearinghouse for events sponsored, planned and run by other organizations in town. While that function remained in place this year, the FTD board took a more hands-on approach, bringing a carnival back to the event for the first time in eight years and sponsoring two street dances.
With those activities in mind, combined with survey results from last year’s event, the board also relocated its Traders Market to The Refuge on Third Street, right around the corner from the carnival. The Chadron Rotary Club also chose to relocate its World Championship Buffalo Chip Throw to Second and Main streets.
While attendance was up at several events in the new format, the Fur Trade Days board is still interested in hearing feedback from the public. Adding new events at the courthouse next year is already a priority, as the board heard that suggestion several times during the lead up to FTD.
“We’ve heard loud and clear that the courthouse should remain a gathering point in the future,” Reeves said. The Washington D.C. Kids sponsored a barbecue at the courthouse after the parade this year, and the board will seek other activities that can take place at the venue to add to the overall Fur Trade Days experience.
“We are open to any feedback,” Reeves said. “We’re learning as we’re growing.”
The survey is expected to remain online for a few more weeks.
The Fur Trade Days Board is also interested in recruiting new volunteers, as Reeves noted last week the event is run by a seven-member board.
“To keep growing and putting on a successful event, we need volunteers,” she said.
The survey offers individuals interested in volunteering the opportunity to step forward.