The Chadron Police Department is asking anyone with knowledge of an alleged break-in at the softball concession stands at Hampton Field to contact them.
The concession stand was apparently burglarized between June 13-21, with the suspects leaving muddy footprints on a picnic table that was pushed against the wall to allow access to a window. A large amount of candy and bubble gum was taken, with the estimated loss to the girls’ softball team at $170.
If you have any information please contact the Chadron Police Department or Officer Zachary Klemp by phone or email, at zklemp@chadronpd.com or you can also leave a tip and remain anonymous at www.nebraskacrimestoppers.com