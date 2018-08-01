There’s a mystery afoot in Chadron. One of our finest citizens has been “murdered,” and it’s up to residents to catch the culprit.
Welcome to Chadron Clue Live, a city-wide murder mystery scavenger hunt sponsored by the Fur Trade Days board. The murder victim was selected by popular vote on FTD’s Facebook page, and on Aug. 17, teams will race to solve the mystery of who killed Chadron High Principal Jerry Mack.
The family-friendly event will serve as a fundraiser for Fur Trade Days 2019. With the new format introduced at this year’s FTD, and plans to continue to grow the annual celebration, the FTD board is hoping to introduce a series of fundraisers throughout the year, said board member Kristina Reeves.
“We have to do that now,” she said.
In order to bring more entertainment to the annual July celebration, including a larger carnival, Fur Trade Days, Inc., must find ways to cover the costs, and offering additional family outings like Chadron Clue Live is a great way to do that.
“It also keeps us visible throughout the year,” Reeves said.
Mack was selected as the victim Monday, from a pool that also included Police Chief Tim Lordino, Dr. Megan Schuckman, Dr. Erik Landen, Ann Hencey and Kassyopea Brooks.
Teams of up to four people will compete to solve Mack’s murder, starting Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse. Clues will be placed at various businesses around town, and the first team to figure out the who, where and how of his demise will win a cash prize.
Reeves said she expects the scavenger hunt to run between two and three hours, depending on how quickly teams work their way through the clues.
Registration is open now and will remain open through the event. Each individual on a team must register separately, and include a team name on their registration. Registration is $20 per person and can be done at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce or online at https://form.jotform.com/82046467211149. Pre-registration - which runs through Aug. 10 – guarantees team members a Chadron Clue t-shirt.