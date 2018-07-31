A Chadron man was arrested last week on suspicion of child abuse and several other felonies after a 6-year-old was treated at the Chadron Community Hospital.
Clint Canaday, 33, was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, second degree felony assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension, false reporting and disturbing the peace. The misdemeanors are unrelated to the child abuse investigation, according to a Chadron Police Department press release.
The CPD began investigating child abuse allegations July 12 after a 6-year-old boy was treated at the hospital for facial injuries. The boy was released locally but then taken to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyo., for specialized treatment.
As part of the investigation, officers served two search warrants at 75 Westview Trailer Park, seizing six cell phones, a video camera system, a yellow electric cattle prod and a black tape measure.
Canaday remained in the jail Monday on a 10 percent of a $50,000 bond and could possibly appear in court next week. Two minor children were placed in the custody of Nebraska Health and Human Services as a result of the case.