Chadron utility users could see an increase on their monthly bills if the city council approves suggested water and wastewater hikes.
The council Monday reviewed its fee ordinance for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, and it included increases in the base price for a sewer connection and in water consumption rates.
“These fees are what the water-wastewater study said they should be established at,” said City Manager Greg Yanker.
Monday was the first reading of the fee ordinance, and the council will review it twice more before voting on any of the changes. If the rates suggested in the first reading are eventually approved, the average user, without lawn sprinklers, can expect to see an estimated $10.75 difference in their combined water and sewer bill.
Users with lawn sprinklers will see that same hike during winter months, but could expect to pay as much as an additional $48 during the summer months. The average multi-family apartment complex will likely see a sewer-water rate hike of $265 per month, while commercial businesses could pay another $10.50.
The water and wastewater rates have been discussed of late as the system ages, and a per capita study of the enterprise businesses indicates that the City of Chadron is on the lower end of the rate scale. Part of the rate increases incorporates a proposed “franchise fee” that the city is considering.
The franchise fee is expected to be set at 12 percent of gross revenues for both the water and wastewater departments and acts as a lease of the city’s right-of-way for those agencies to conduct their business.
“There are actually quite a few communities (that charge franchise fees),” Yanker said.
The idea for a franchise fee, which is similar to what the city receives from the electrical utility, arose after auditors expressed doubts about the city’s plan to transfer approximately $230,000 from the water and wastewater funds to the general fund. That surplus transfer was expected to help stabilize the general fund, but could cause complications with the city’s allowed spending authority, and makes it more difficult for the city to qualify for grants and loans.
“This allows us a little more flexibility,” Yanker said of establishing a franchise fee.
If the 12 percent franchise fee is approved, it will generate additional revenues of $228,000 for the general fund. That proposal will also be reviewed twice more by the council.
Another change that could impact anyone wishing to pay their utility bills at city hall with a credit card, or purchase their daily pass at the Chadron Aquatics Center in the same fashion, is a proposed credit card transaction fee. Staff is recommending the city begin charging either $1.25 or $1.50 for the convenience of using a debit or credit card to make city payments. Anyone who currently pays their utility bills online already pays a credit card transaction fee; this new policy would enforce that for payments made in person as well.
The council will also consider changes to the community garden program. Staff is recommending that in the future all lot sizes at the community garden be standardized to the current “large lot” size and that a flat $60 fee be charged to rent a space. That fee includes the use of the space and the water for the garden for the entire summer. If approved, it would be the first rate increase for the garden in more than two decades.
Other changes in the proposed fee ordinance include:
*a $150/day or $2,000/year fee for agricultural spray planes to use space at the airport for set up and clean up of their planes. This is currently free of charge.
*lockers at the swimming pool will be available to be rented on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis for $10, $20 or $40.
*rental on the party room at the swimming pool is proposed to decrease from $75 to $50 for three hours of use.
*fence permits could jump from $15 to $25.
*opening a plot at the cemetery that is under 40 inches will increase to $110 under the plan.
*a lost library card will cost the user $5 to replace it, instead of $2.
*use of the 3D printer at the library will decrease to .15/gram.
*an annexation request will cost the applicant $150, up from $100.
*untreated water for the golf course will be set at 10 percent of residential rates.
The council also reviewed its budget ordinance for the first time Monday, which includes a tax asking of $1,004,500 for the general fund and another $38,000 for its public safety bond for fire equipment. The total budget upon first reading is set at $15,797,609.
State aid to the city is expected to decline in the new fiscal year, though the street department could receive more state highway allocation funding than normal. Negotiations are continuing with the employee and police unions on salary and benefit packages, but the city has already determined that it will not purchase a new police car in the next fiscal year, nor will it pave another segment of the airport parking lot.
“It’s not easy because we all like to have things the way they’ve been,” said Mayor John Coates of the decisions the council and staff will have to make regarding the upcoming budget cycle.
Still, the changes will put the city in a better financial position in the future, added Vice Mayor Miles Bannan, who said he is confident in the city’s future.
The franchise fee, fee ordinance and budget ordinance will be read a second time Aug. 20.