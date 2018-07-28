Jacob Otuafi, 21, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (CPD)
Jacob Desersa, 20, Hot Springs, S.D., Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
Matyas Bellu, 19, Chadron, Drive under suspension/before reinstatement, $100 (CPD)
Mac Goings, 42, Chadron, Drive under suspension/before reinstatement, $200 (CPD)
Joseph Ritzen, 19, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (CPD)
Aloysious Little Moon, 40, Chadron, Theft, shoplifting $0-500, reduced, 60 days jail, credit for 40 days time served, $20.95 restitution (CPD)
Andy Hendrickson, 41, Chadron, Weeds, $25 (CPD)
Lisa Fajardo, 46, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, reduced, $150 (CPD)
Hazel Sims, 25, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog/dog at large, $50 (CPD)
Michael Gomez, Alliance, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Mark R. Scott, 58, Belgrade, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Cheryl Patrick, 44, Dix, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Larry Tystad, 84, Gordon, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Jacob R. Butler, 39, Chadron, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Donald I. Churchill, 55, Chadron, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Timothy Moloney, 31, Laramie, Wyo., Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Paul N. Black, 62, Lincoln, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
David Bolen, 72, Improper stopping or parking, $25 (G&P)
Montana W. Button, 33, Harrison, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Brittany A. Horan, 30, Alliance, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25; No valid registration, $25 (G&P)
Rebecca A. Schnell, 46, Alliance, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Gary Marcoe, 78, Alliance, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Troy G. DeGunia, 50, Crawford, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Mark S. Blumanth, 55, Alliance, Violate hunting/fishing regulations, $100 (G&P)
Andre J. Girard, 59, Alliance, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Emerson J. King, 38, Alliance, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Tracey J. Morgan, 55, Scottsbluff, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Joey B. Morava, 38, Marsland, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Dennis L. Griffin, 68, Alliance, Violate hunting/fishing regulations, $100 (G&P)
James H. Dreamer, 36, Pine Ridge, S.D., DUI, first offense, $500, 7 days jail, 14 days credit for time served, 6 months driver’s license revocation; Refuse to submit to test, $500, 7 days jail, 6 months driver’s license revocation; No operator’s license, $75 (NSP)
Jake E. Humphrey, 27, Scottsbluff, Overweight on axle or group of axles, $25 (NSP)
Shirley R. Nilsen, 57, Boulder City, Nev., Speeding 16-20, $125 (NSP)
Clairissa R. Selby, 21, Rapid City, S.D., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Kimberly Martin, 34, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (NSP)