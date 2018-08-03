From the Archives - August 1, 1957 - The Chadron Record

This week’s From the Archives brings you stories from the front page of 1957!
From The Chadron Record – August 1, 1957.
Fate Of Chadron’s Passenger Trains In Balance At Hearing
Fate of Chadron’s last two passenger trains hangs in the balance at a hearing now in progress at Valentine before the State Railway Commission.
The hearing is on the application by the Chicago and Northwestern to remove passenger trains 13 and 14, the last direct passenger service into Chadron.
Present for Tuesday’s session of the hearing, which began Monday morning, were 15 Chadron residents, including a delegation of 10 from the Chamber of Commerce. They included Jim Helzer, Perry Pollard, Bob Ross, Ed Otteman, E. W. Wegner, Paul Ebener, Don Semroska, Bill Simpson, Ken Cavender, Pat Muldoon, Mickey Cronk, Frank Peters, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Tuma.
The railroad seeks to take the trains out of service, claiming a lack of sufficient revenue to keep them in operation. Opposing the request is the Save The Trains Association, made up of members from communities between Chadron and Omaha now served by the trains. The Association points out that loss of these two trains will leave the whole of northern Nebraska without railway passenger service.
The first three days of the hearing have been taken up with examining and cross examination of C&NW officials by members of the Railway Commission and by attorneys for the railroad and for the Save The Trains Association.
Examination of the railway officials was expected to be completed by Wednesday evening, the commission then will hear witnesses for the Save The Trains Association. The hearing is expected to take most of the week.
The Chadron delegation presented to the commission a petition bearing 100 local signatures of persons requesting that the trains be kept in service. Railway attorneys objected to the admission of these petitions, but they were admitted over the objections. Petitions also were presented from other cities along the line.
Chadron Marks 72nd Birthday
Seventy-two years ago today, on August 1, 1885, the first town lots of the city of Chadron were sold at public auction. The first lot was sold to the Richards brothers, who erected on the present site of the Chadron State Bank what was then known as the First National Bank. The second lot sold was the present site of the Hennessey Book Store. The third lot sold in the business district is the present site of the First National Bank.
The first residence lots in Chadron were located at the corner of Third and Mears streets The old records say that “Chadron in the early days was somewhat noted for its festive character, and the occasion of the selling of the first town lots, a momentous event for the embryo city, was celebrated with appropriate rites.”
This was called the new Chadron , as the town originally was founded on the east bank of the White River, near what is now known as Dakota Junction.
Long Time Resident Still Has Time For His Hobbies
For 70 years George Davenport has lived on his farm 6 miles east of Chadron, but he has steadfastly refused to let the hurrying days dominate his life. He continues to pursue his hobbies, regardless of his farm duties. And among those hobbies are such things as repairing clocks, tuning up some piece of out moded machinery, making it function again, or his pet hobby, that of making violins.
When 6 years old, George came with his parents from Cameron, Mo., to land where he still lives. He farms and pastures about 400 acres of ground. He likes to grow corn, as was done in his Missouri home and can still list a clean, straight row.
Although he owns a late model tractor, he is cutting this year’s crop of oats with a McCormick binder of the vintage of 1903, drawn by one of the first 3 Fordson tractors shipped into Dawes county, a 1919 model. He has rigged these implements up that he can operate both machines from his seat on the binder. Among his possessions, too, is a 1914 Ford Touring car which he keeps running as smoothly as when it was new.
His violins are his first love. He has made six of them and has another in the making. His most prized one was made 25 years ago, from wood from a white box elder tree growing on his place, and with a top of pine. He says that it takes all of his spare time for about 40 winter days to make one instrument.
One of the indispensables of his set of tools is a pocket knife with the blade worn down to an inch in length. He prizes the privilege he had in 1952 of showing his favorite violin to the noted violinist Rubinoff, when he was in Chadron. Rubinoff complimented him on the quality of his instrument, and in turn let George examine at length, his 1731 Stradivarius.
40 years ago George was married to Blanche Lewis, a teacher in the Chadron schools for the 4 years previous to their marriage. Still civic minded, she is serving her community as their news reporter and is an active member of the Clover Leaf Extenstion Club.
The two sons of the Davenport, having inherited some of their father’s mechanical ability, are both working in radio and television. Geroge is an engineer in the Government F.M. Station in High land, Wis. Edward is a engineer in the Rapid City T-V station. Both are avid “ham” radio operators.
The Davenports are sprightly and sociable, and as Geroge played a melody on his pet violin, accompanied by Mrs. Davenport at the piano, one had the feeling that theirs is a good way of life.