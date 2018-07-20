From the Archives - The Chadron Record - July 19, 1973

This week’s From the Archives brings you stories from the front page of 1973!
From The Chadron Record – July 19, 1973.
Wheat Harvest In Full Swing
If the current trends in the 1973 wheat harvest hold, the county will have a crop averaging 30 to 35 bushels per acre, and the wheat in the immediate area will be finished within one week. Within two weeks, all wheat, including that on the Table will be cut, local grain dealers say.
The yield is not a record-setting figure, but most of the area what growers who have delivered wheat to date are happy with it, considering the lack of moisture this area received in June, and the extremely hot temperatures recorded in late June and early July. The noticeable lack of rain brought about the harvest before many of the heads had filled out, cutting back what may have been a much better yield.
Dave Brown, manager of Hubbard Farm and Ranch Center, said the harvest is going on “all over the area,” and has received wheat from all directions.
“We’re at least making progress now,” he added, “but it’s still slow.”
Most of the wheat Hubbard has received this week has carried a good test weight, weighing 60-pounds per bushel and over. “This really is pretty good,” he added. Moisture is no problem either, running from 10 1/2 to 12 percent.
“We had a little problem Monday with moisture, because of the rain Friday, but it wasn’t too bad.”
Brown said the weather and combines are now the two big factors in the completion of the harvest.
“We had some more machines pulling in Tuesday, which should help,” he said. He was speaking of the custom combine crews from the south, which come through here each year to harvest the grain.
“This week should take care of the biggest part of it,” he added. “It doesn’t take too long when the wheat gets ripe, if we have the machines.”
“We have the harvest going again,” said Carl Peterson, of Chadron Grain. “A few of the custom boys are in now, and we’re cutting again.” In the past week to ten days, the biggest cry from across the state has been for combines.
The temporary offices set up across the state by the Nebraska State Employment Service for the wheat harvest reported at the first of the week that the wheat was 80 percent harvested in the Ogallala, North Platte and Grant areas, and 95 percent harvested at Wallace. The office reported the harvest was just starting in the Alliance area.
Peterson said the wheat he has checked to date was averaging 30 to 35 bushels per acre, with an average test weight over 60-pounds per bushel.
Peterson agreed that the harvest in the immediate area could be completed in one week, weather permitting. And that the wheat on the Table would be harvested within one week.
The flow of wheat to Schott Grain Co., was termed “slow” this week, but it was attributed to the lack of custom combine crews. “We’ve had a lot of combines through here,” one spokesman said, “but a lot of them have headed further north.”
Schott Grain said the wheat had been holding up well, with most of it weighing 62 to 63 pounds per bushel, and averaging 30 to 35 bushels to the acre. “There isn’t too much protein in it,” he added. “That rain we had Friday saw to that.”
When asked about the possible conclusion of this year’s harvest, the spokesman said, “If they (the combine crews) don’t’ come any faster than they have, it may be Christmas before we wrap it up. Schott Grain has taken in about 250,000 bushels of new wheat, to date.
Rodeo Sportsman Award In Strotheide’s Honor
The “Sportsmanship Award” for the 1973 Little Britches Rodeo will be presented in memory of the late Don Strotheide of Chadron. Strotheide for many years was active in the Chadron Little Britches Rodeo Assn., and served as announcer for many years.
The award goes annually to the outstanding sportsman (boy or girl) of the rodeo, based on a vote of the rodeo committee, and is awarded following the final performance. Last year’s winner was Andie Jaggers of Hay Springs.
The rodeo will be held at the Dawes County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21-22. Evening performances are scheduled Friday and Saturday, with an afternoon performance Sunday to cap the event.
The 14th annual Nebraska State Little Britches Rodeo is the largest in the state.
Entries have now closed, and a total of 168 contestants have entered this year’s show. Entries this year are from Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas.
The rodeo will actually begin with a luncheon Friday noon for the five candidates for rode queen. The contest will be held Friday afternoon, and the new queen will be crowned at the beginning of the rodeo Friday evening. The reigning queen is Miss Royann Bledsoe of Oral, S.D.
Candidates for the Queen of the 1973 Little Britches Rodeo are: Janice Fisher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Fisher, and April Chamberlain, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Chamberlain, all of Chadron; Rolene Bledsoe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Bledsoe, Oral, S.D.; Dennell Shedeed, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Shedeed; and Marha jaggers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Jaggers, of Hay Springs.
The top prizes in the 3-day rodeo are a pair of hand-tooled saddles. These will be awarded to the All-Around Senior Cowgirl. The Junior All-Around Cowboy and the Junior All-Around Cowgirl will receive handsome trophies.
Belt buckles will go to the various event winners, while daily prizes are also offered to the contestants.
Former National Little Britches All-Around Cowboy Steve Schomp, a former resident of Hay Springs now living in Bridgeport, will serve as the rodeo judge, along with his brother, Ben. Ben, also active in Little Britches rodeos for many years, is still residing at Hay Springs.
In addition, Rich Reinert of Chadron (see picture inside today’s Record) will serve as rodeo clown and bullfighter. Bob Bowen and Doug Strotheide will act as rodeo announcers, and Fred Fisher is track director.
The stock is being furnished by S&J Rodeo Company of Ashby.
The rodeo in the past has always been held with performances on Friday and Saturday, capping with a Saturday night show. This marks the first year the rodeo will end with a Sunday afternoon show.
Larry Merrill is president of the 1973 Chadron Little Britches Rodeo Committee, while Riley Druery is vice president. Harold Tuma is serving as secretary, and “Smoky” Triplett is public relations chairman, Darlene Muenchau, secretary of the Chadron Chamber of Commerce, is serving as the recording secretary.
Advance tickets are available at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce office.
Vandals Shoot Bull, Enter Rural Granary
Two acts of vandalism are currently under investigation by the Dawes County Sheriff’s office in an area northeast of Crawford. In one incident, a bull was shot in a pasture, while a second incident involving a break-in at a granary, is also being investigated.
Dawes County Sherriff Les Jensen said the bull was shot three times at the ranch of Mrs. Ruth Fellars. The bull has been checked by a veterinarian, who holds little hope that the bull will survive.
In the second incident, a granary on the rural home of Willis Hoffman was broken into. Jensen said nothing appeared to be missing, but added that the damage will amount to $15.
Private Phones, Breakfast for All CSC Dorms
Housing Director Don Duncan has announced that a couple of extra services will be available in the dormitories at Chadron State College during the coming school year.
Continental breakfasts will be served in each dorm on a daily basis. Coffee, juice, milk and rolls will be available on a per item cost basis from 7 to 9 a.m.
In addition, private phones will be available to students in each dormitory. In the past this service was available only in the High Rise dorm.
Duncan said the additions were made following a review of the dormitory policies by a committee of students, faculty members and administrators. He also stated that the students who plan to live in the dorms this fall and have not made application should do so immediately.