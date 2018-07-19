Six homes will be featured on the eighth annual Beyond the Garden Gate Tour July 29.
The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by the Chadron Garden Club, and tickets are on sale now for $5. They can be purchased from any Garden Club member, or by calling 432-3229. Tickets will also be available for purchase at each tour stop on July 29.
This year’s tour will take visitors to uniquely different gardens, from rural and rustic to formal and eclectic. Owners and club members will be at each stop to answer questions and share information.
Those interested in attending the tour can visit the six homes in any order. The stops along the way include:
Gary & Dixie Blundell, 156 Slim Buttes Road. We purchased the property in November 2010 and started our ongoing project: changing it from a horse property to our family’s gathering place. We have concrete walls, block terraces and walkways, forming flower beds, rock gardens and a home for our whimsical yard art birds (made by a Colorado friend). Steel wheels, antiques, and solar lights decorate the property, flowerbeds and buildings. An assortment of iris, perennials, shrubs, potted plants, and colorful annuals are scattered all around the yard and garden areas. Vegetable garden, fire pits, benches and a large deck make several gathering areas for friends and family.
John and Vicki Chizek, 318 North Maple St. Having lived in our home since 1971, the landscape has continually changed to accommodate the added size of shrubs and trees, to aid on low maintenance. We have added a lot of rock gardens and drought tolerant plants to save water and to keep the actual lawn care to a minimum. We have a variety of cactus and succulents, which winter in our small heated greenhouse, but we also add some annuals in the spring for color and variety. We are excited to have this opportunity to share it with you.
Jean Mohr, 725 East Fifth St. I always enjoyed digging in the dirt, but I didn’t start serious gardening until the fall of 2014. I had some plants in the front of my house but the backyard was dedicated to a tree line on two sides of the yard, creating a very nice private space. I lost all 19 of those Wichita Blue Juniper trees to the Oct.5, 2013, snowstorm. It took me all summer of labor to dig out the roots and I knew I didn’t ever want to do that again! I enlarged the space from a very straight edging into curves. My goal was to have something blooming throughout the season with different heights, so I’ve added three small ornamental trees that bloom in the spring after the daffodils then the peonies bloom and later the hibiscus. I usually add annuals in the open spaces. Ornamental grasses and bushes add color and texture. I planted my tomatoes along my garage and discovered they love being planted in the river rock that lies on top landscape fabric, which apparently creates the right growing conditions! So it has been fun and I continue to learn from all my gardening friends, and any success I have is because of their expertise and willingness to share their knowledge.
Mark & Connie Kolling, 510 Cedar St. Our backyard flower garden was slowly being taken over by lily of the valley and Shasta daisies. Originally there was a whiskey barrel water feature that seemed too small for the area. We decided to do a complete overhaul, which meant digging and roto-tilling the entire area. We put in a bigger fishpond with a pergola over the pond. We then started experimenting and seeking advice from our neighbors and others. We wanted as little maintenance as possible while having perennials that bloom various times of the year. Each year we try something different along with planting annuals, which always include petunias and deer-resistant plants are also selected. Various frog figures are scattered throughout. Many of the perennials have come from neighbors and friends. We have planted three bur oak trees and one hackberry for future generations to enjoy. We appreciate this opportunity to have visitors and will gladly accept recommendations to experiment with.
Jim & Anita Nordsrom, 520 Cedar St. Flowers…I love them! My flowering trees are peach, pear, cherry and redbud. Each has a specialty: the peach produces fruit, the pear has leaves that shine and glisten, the cherry has beautiful double pink blossoms, and the redbud covers itself with intense pink blooms in early spring. Tulips and daffodils round out the spring flowers. Late spring brings iris, hydrangeas and fern leaf peony blossoms. And don’t forget the green grass background. Annuals such as geraniums and petunias in pots fill out the summer flowers and the veggie garden does the rest. I have an ornamental chicken area because I like chickens. I came across an old iron wheel and incorporated the chicken ornaments, complete with some Karl Forester grass as a background in the corner niche. It continues to amuse me. I consider myself a geranium freak; I can’t have too many and love to grow as many varieties as I can acquire. I only grow what I consider to be specialty iris since I have limited space; otherwise I would have hundreds, like my sister, Pat Dorshorst does!
Jim & Karen Gibson, 2175 South Maple St. When we bought this land in 1970, we were absolutely thrilled to have 10 acres in a beautiful setting so close to town. We did not realize that it was 10 acres of solid, fence-to-fence sand burrs. That presented some challenges! But our home, from the house, garage, sheds, and the landscaping has been a labor of love. We have done lots of "experimentation," trying to find trees, shrubs, and flowers that grow well in this challenging environment. We wanted our landscaping to conserve water, be easy management, and still be an eye feast. Our lawns are a healthy buffalo grass and the flowers are primarily perennials. The labor of love continues as it continues to evolve.