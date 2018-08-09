The pair have gone 5,000 miles, mostly 26 miles at a time, together, traveling the country to raise awareness for an organization that helped keep them together.
Harold Palmquist and his dog Daisy have been together for 11 years, and have fallen on hard times together, persevered through them and are hoping to spread the word about an organization that offered them assistance.
“(Daisy) found me. I was teaching English as a second language in Mesa, Ariz., and she wandered into the community center. She was no bigger than my hand. She’s been with me ever since.”
The years between that fateful day have held plenty of adventures, some positive, some negative, but it’s the positive he holds on to.
In November 2014, Palmquist, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said he was living paycheck to paycheck when he fell behind on his bills and lost his home. Seeking help at a homeless shelter, he was disheartened to learn they couldn’t accept his Daisy into the facility.
But the volunteer on the crisis hotline suggested he contact Veterans and Their Pets. The agency, which operates under the non-profit umbrella of Valley Dogs Rescue, is based in Arizona and helps coordinate care for the pets of veterans in need, whether they are entering a homeless shelter or seeking treatment at a medical facility. The pets they assist are spayed or neutered and given their shots as well.
Veterans and Their Pets was able to provide Daisy with temporary housing while he spent a week in a homeless shelter preparing to make the trip from Phoenix to Los Angeles to stay with his ailing father. After his dad passed away in April 2015, Palmquist decided to repay his debt of gratitude by raising awareness for the organization and set out on a year-long cross-country bicycle tour.
Veterans and Their Pets provided him with a banner, some business cards and a phone, and he and Daisy set out.
He worked in Lincoln briefly after that tour was completed but was still essentially homeless, paying rent to live in a motel. This April, he committed to completing a second cross-country tour for Veterans and Their Pets, a trip that brought him through Chadron last week.
This trip has taken longer than expected, as Palmquist, who served in the Gulf War and South Korea, was struck by a car. It took him three months to recover, though fortunately Daisy sustained no serious injuries in the accident.
Palmquist typically rides 26 miles a day, starting around 7:30 each morning and tries to rest two days a week, though there have been a few 60-mile days and at least one stretch of 14 days of back-to-back riding. He marked his 5,000th mile just outside of Alliance last week.
He hopes to reach the Pacific Ocean before the weather turns bad, and will look for work once he’s followed through on his commitment to Veterans and Their Pets. He encourages people to donate to the agency if they can, but recognizes not everyone is able to do so. Instead, he suggests individuals follow his journey on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and share the stories and photos he posts to “help us reach out to veterans in need.”
“They helped me no questions asked,” Palmquist said. “I just enjoy returning the favor. Who would have thought I’d be homeless, riding across the country and making a difference?”
For more information, visit veteransandtheirpets.org or Facebook.com/groups/TourDePACLANTIC.