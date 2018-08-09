This year’s Summer Reading Program at the Chadron Public Library flew by! We started on May 25 and went through July 20, with 32 programs in-between. We had a lot of fun, and are so glad for all those who participated, volunteered, and donated this year. As I’m sure many of you know, this was our biggest Summer Reading Program ever, with 315 registering and 143 kids completing the program, which is a huge increase from last summer. Below are the top readers of the program, as well as everyone else that finished. Thank you for participating!
6 Months- 2 Years:
1st- Emersyn Huber (389 books) 2nd- Cogan Arterburn (285 bks) 3rd- Lincoln Arterburn (202 bks)
3-5 Year Olds:
1st- Dalton Huber (300 books) 2nd- Kyleigh Linegar (214 bks) 3rd- Gavin Harris (136 bks)
Kindergarten- 2nd grade
1st- Braeley Huber (306 books) 2nd- Allison Allen (232 bks) 3rd- Ezra Horst (193 bks)
3-4th Grade
1st- Josey Werner (218 books) 2nd Shawn Tebbs (172 bks) 3rd- Vaughn Hinrichs (136 bks)
5-7th Grade
1st- Isaiah Horst (18, 906 pages) 2nd- Hannah Johnson (13,564 pgs) 3rd- Timothy Johnson (11,631 pgs)
Teens
1st- Zayne Coen (19,541 pgs) 2nd- Kaley Galbraith with 18,141 pgs) 3rd- Hanna Meier (13,127 pgs.
The names of the other kids who completed the program are listed here, by age group.
6 month-2 year olds:
William Anderson-Beguin, Cogan Arterburn, Lincoln Arterburn, Aiden Brice, Sophia Dunhem, Garrett Harris, Cynthea Hinrichs, Emersyn Huber, Brynlee Lopez, Lucas Lopez, Avery Turner, Isabella Winters, Legend Zeller
3-5 Years:
Declan Ballard, Avi Barraza, Mayley Barry, Kael Bennet, Duncan Bennet, Harper Boeselager, Braden Bonus, Claire Bonus, Randie Brice, Luke Bruns, Kadence Carnahan, Alex Chamberlain, Aubrey Chamberlain, Jaxon Conley, Brock Connell, Austynn Davis, Meritt Denton, Norah Denton, Parker Elliott, Kaleb French, Gavin Harris, Gabe Hinrichs, Ellie Hollibaugh, Willy Hollibaugh, Celia Horst, Dalton Huber, Wyatt Katen, Kyleigh Linegar, Lincoln Masters, Sidney Mattmiller, Mikolas Means, Oona Means, Breena Miller, Katelynn Montgomery, Wesley Montgomery, Damien Oldeiker, Katelynn Oldeiker, Easton Schuckman, Bella Songco, John Songco, Josiah Strong, Lincoln Tebbs, Olive Thiry, Micaela Vines, Timothy Wilkinson, Baylor Woodward, Avery Young, Kaiden Zeller, Carson Zuver
K-2nd:
Allison Allen, Bennet Anderson-Beguin, Rylan Barry, Theron Brown, Laurynn Chamberlain, Dylan Conley, Ryan Connell, Ellie Dailey, Laeth Denton, Raelynn Dolatta, Liam Dunham, Kenie Fiscus, Dalila Hinrichs, Ezra Horst, Braeley Huber, Havyn Huffman, Abby Jamison, Harlee Kelso, Brennden Means, Ryan Means, Briston Miller, Cameron Mittleider, Oliver Montgomery, Graycen O’Donnell, Nathan Pearson, Mylie Rutledge, Elli Schuckman, Kendall Sellman, Kiley Strong, Sadie Tebbs, Corabella Trovato, Kendrick Trovato, Aiden Turner, Amelia Tylee, Kylan Vines, Meri Werner
3-4th Grade:
Lukes Allen, Kael Bennett, Audrey Dailey, Vaughn Hinrichs, Aiden Howard, Lillian Johndreau, Emmerson Landreth, Brayden Linegar, Kylie MAttmiller, Max Meier, Brighton Miller, Elizabeth Montgomery, Elaina Strong, Shawn Tebbs, Toby Tebbs, Regan Vinton, Josey wErner, Taryn West
5-7th Grade:
Hazel Anderson-Beguin, Lilli Allen, Jaelyn Brown, Sofia Center, Layne Davidson, Caden Galbraith, Uzziah Gardner, Patyon Hoffman, Isaiah Horst, Hannah Jamison, Hannah Johnson, Timothy Johnson, Brayden Landreth, Sidney Mattmiller, Amelia Meier, Brandon Miller, Emi O’Donnell, Jackson Price, Averielle Sager, Grace Welch
Teens:
Jessi Badje, Zayne Coen, Dylan Davidson, Kayley Galbraith, Hanna Meier, Elijah Welch, Faith Welch
And a huge thanks to our donors and volunteers who made this possible:
Donors:
• Friends of the Library
• Anderson’s Clothing
• Country Kitchen
• Main Street Dental
• First National Bank
• Bean Broker
• Dominoes
• Cleo’s Daily Grind
Volunteers:
30 Hour Famine Group, Evan Baker, Irene Brooks, Jenn Butler, Cathy Donohue, Channing Jons, Danielle Kuxhausen, Kale Lytle, Courtney Munger, Mariah Nelson, Burt Newman, Amanda Newman, Samuel Parker, Kali Ritterbush, Stormy Tesch, and the library staff.
Thank you so much for the time you all put in. You made this program possible!