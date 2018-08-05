Jesus told us to love our neighbors as ourselves (Mark 12:31), but because we live in a world that rarely talks about love outside of romantic or familial situations, we Christians must sometimes find ways to talk about loving our neighbors without using the word love. In America, the ideals incorporated in the Declaration of Independence give us a good way to reframe the idea of loving our neighbor. “All men are created equal” is a strong foundation, as long as we interpret ‘men’ to mean all human beings, created in the image of God regardless of appearance, gender, or creed. You cannot love your neighbor as yourself if you do not believe you and that neighbor are equals on this fundamental level.
The Declaration further identifies life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as three unalienable rights of all people. If the right to life includes a right to the material things necessary to live, like food, shelter, clothing, and healing when one is sick or injured, then it starts to sound like Jesus told his followers to protect their neighbors’ right to life when he told them to feed the hungry, welcome the stranger, clothe the naked, and heal the sick (Matthew 25:31-46). For liberty, our relationships rooted in divine love are inherently free in a way that relationships rooted in human power cannot be. The freedom to pursue one’s happiness as long as it doesn’t infringe upon another’s right to life and liberty is not a bad way to reframe the idea of loving yourself as you love your neighbor: I love you by supporting your happiness as long as it does no harm to another.
Like Christian love, these ideals from the Declaration are not easy to live into. Over the past 242 years, America has slowly come to understand that “all men are created equal” covers not just property-owning males of European descent but people with dark skin, women, non-Christians, those with different physical and mental abilities, and those of different sexual orientation. But difficult as these ideals are, they are consonant with God’s vision of a kingdom governed by divine love rather than human power. At least in the mind of this Christian, these ideals make Independence Day well worth celebrating.