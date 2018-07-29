We love to have Top Ten or Top Five lists. We all want our teams to be at least in the Top Ten, if not in the Top Five. Isn’t that what the hiring of Scott Frost to coach the Huskers is all about? Here is a list that one does not want to be on. It is from the World Watch List 2018 compiled by Open Doors USA.
1. North Korea
2. Afghanistan
3. Somalia
4. Sudan
5. Pakistan
6. Eritrea
7. Libya
8. Iraq
9. Yemen
10. Iran
This is a list of the top 10 countries where it is the most dangerous to follow Jesus as His disciple. If you would like to see more about the list, you can go to OpenDoorsUSA.org/WWL.
It is nothing new for Jesus’ Church to be under persecution. As Jesus was persecuted, so will His Church be persecuted. In fact, on the night before He was crucified He taught His disciples of all time: If they persecuted me, they will also persecute you (John 15:20). The Church of all times and all places should never be caught by surprise when persecution does come.
Here are some of the latest examples of Christians being persecuted simply for being a disciple of Jesus in a few of the Top Ten nations on the World Watch List courtesy of Open Doors USA:
- In Eritrea (located in East Africa, the Horn of Africa peninsula) Christians are routinely arrested and imprisoned by the regime of President Isaias Afwerki. They are accused of being “agents of the West.” An Eritrean pastor – Ogbamichael Teklheimanot - was recently released from prison after being imprisoned for 11 years and never being charged.
- In North Korea, despite the recent summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, the Church must be the Church in secret. Due to God’s abundant blessing, the Church in North Korea is numbered at 300,000. If a believer is revealed to be a believer, he or she is arrested and sent to a prison or a labor camp where conditions are brutal and inhumane. There are an estimated 50,000 Christians imprisoned in North Korea.
Countless other examples could be noted, but you get the picture. Again, no disciple of Jesus should be surprised at persecution. Jesus also said, In this world you will have trouble (John 16:33). The Christian under persecution looks at this from a totally different viewpoint than the world which opposes Christ and His Church does. Jesus said, Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you . . . (Matthew 5:11). And Saint Paul, Bless those who persecute you . . . (Romans 12:14). Jesus was persecuted and so will His Church be persecuted. Pray for these Christians who are undergoing persecution around the world that God graciously sustain their faith in the Triune God until He calls them home to Himself.