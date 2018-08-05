Once in awhile I am complimented by a total stranger. They tell me how much they appreciate what I write. Of course, I am blessed with their remarks, yet cannot remember everything I write. I think this must come from being older, or it happens when I write to a number of publications and can't keep track of what I submit.
Last Sunday I was really uplifted, when I heard a friend of mine who had come to fill the pulpit of a nearby church. This was a blessing for me, first of all because I was able to listen to another pastor, who had a different style of presentation and the message itself was very good. I can always tell when a message is outstanding, when it follows scripture closely and asks the hearer to dedicate their life to the Savior. It was refreshing when he gave an altar call for those who had not received Christ into their life.
It was later on that I was able to identify with the pastor as a close friend I came to know through my wife. He was her pastor before I started going with her and yet we had much in common, as brother's in Christ. Our theology complimented one another and we encouraged each other through a personal visit.
Whenever I come upon a friend who believes like I do, it is both invigorating and uplifting. I think we nearly talked ourselves hoarse, as we visited all afternoon.
I think that is the way things will be when we finally get to heaven. We will have discourse with the One who saved us from sin. He will help us do more than visit. We will be lifted to the very throne of God. It will be more than sights and sounds, but a blending of souls that have come to know him personally and will have this continue through all eternity.
I thank the Lord for those who really know my Lord and are willing to share him with those around them.