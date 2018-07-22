Has anyone ever said that to you? Have you ever said that to anyone? Well, duh! Only hundreds, thousands of time. It is a greeting we often hear and often say.
While Jeremiah is usually called the "weeping prophet," some of the most encouraging words in the Bible are found in his writings. How about: "I know the plans I have for you...plans to prosper not harm you, plans to give you hope..." (Jeremiah 29:11) Or, "Lord, You have made the heavens and the earth by your great power...Nothing is too hard for You." (Jeremiah 32:17) "I have loved you with an everlasting love." (Jeremiah 31:3) "His compassions never fail. They are new every morning..." (Lamentations 3:22-23)
I lived in the California mountains many years ago. I needed to drive to Sacramento on business one day. A daughter was attending college in Chico. I decided to spend the night there and drive on the next morning. Nearing her apartment, I noticed a small cafe advertising breakfast at $1.99. Good, I will slip out early, have breakfast there and be on my way.
As I sat at a small table in the front window waiting for my order, I looked out into the early morning and thought, "It's gonna be a great day," hmm, "cuz I'm living it with You, Lord." As I drove on my way, those words kept repeating themselves--and grew into this little song.
It's gonna be a great day,
cuz I'm living it with You, Lord.
It's gonna be a great day,
cuz I'm giving it to You, Lord,
Placing it in Your hands
to do with as You will,
Knowing ev'ry promise
of yours You will fulfill.
It's gonna be a great day!
It's gonna be a great day!
It's gonna be a great day with You!
Have a great day! Give it to the Lord.
He can do a lot better job of handling it
than we can. His love is amazing.