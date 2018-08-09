Local media partners KCSR-KBPY and The Chadron Record will team up for a second election forum this year, giving voters an opportunity to hear from candidates who will appear on the November ballot in contested local races.
Candidates for Chadron City Council and the Chadron School Board have been invited to attend the Oct. 4 event.
The forum is moving to a new venue for the general election, relocating from the Chadron State College Campus to Chadron City Hall. The media currently is working with the city to arrange for the election forum to be streamed live on the public access channel, a feature no longer available in the former venue.
The first race will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Candidates who have been invited to participate include:
Chadron School Board – Thomas Menke, Sandy Roes, Joseph Johndreau, Tye Pourier and Andy Gooder
Chadron City Council – Miles Bannan, Mark Werner, A.J. Bassett, Cheryl Welch and Jennifer Fintel-Jensen
Each candidate will have the opportunity to present a 60-second opening statement and a 90-second closing statement, as well as answering questions from the media moderators. Candidates are reminded that their RSVP’s to the forum, as well as their Q&A’s for The Record’s election section published in conjunction with the forum, are due to kerri.rempp@lee.net or to The Record office by Sept. 19.
Members of the public can submit questions for the candidates to kerri.rempp@lee.net or contact the Record at 432-5511 or KCSR/KBPY at 432-5545 prior to the forum, and there will be opportunities for those in attendance to submit written questions to the moderators during the forum.
As a reminder, voters in the Crawford and Whitney precincts, as well as voters in the Chadron #7 precinct (those who used to vote at the Victory Heights Bible Camp) will vote entirely by mail again in the Nov. 6 general election.