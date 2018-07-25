With their authentic cavalry uniforms and equipment from the 1860s, the men and women of the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard of Fort Riley, Kansas, are a sight to see even standing still.
But with pistol or saber in hand, weaving their horses in and out of obstacles, firing and slashing at targets, or wowing crowds with an authentic, full-speed, cavalry charge, the group is truly a sight to see, as area residents and visitors to Fort Robinson witnessed during the unit’s demonstrations held at Fort Robinson last Thursday.
Large crowds gathered to watch the unit, whose demonstrations feature equipment, uniforms, and drill tactics borrowed from the heyday of the U.S. Cavalry soldier during the Civil and Indian wars.
Members of the unit are active duty volunteers who range from privates to officers from just about every military occupation stationed at Fort Riley. From the inaugural parades of presidents, to the dirty arenas of rodeos across the nation, the unit takes their display of history around the nation.
“We travel the country,” says Staff Sergeant Kory Owen, a soldier who has been with the unit four years, and is a 17-year veteran of the military. “We do a lot of rodeos and other events around the country from Texas, to Oregon, to New York.”
Several unit members freely expressed the idea that theirs is the best job in the Army.
“You get paid by the Army to ride horses for two years,” said SPC Morgan Selep, who although not on horseback that day, served with her fellow unit members as part of the ground crew. “Best job in the Army I’d have to say.”
Even with all the fun to be had, members take their positions seriously, and are required to work hard to honor the history and traditions of the cavalry soldier, and to master the art of horsemanship.
Soldiers are also expected to care for their horses and maintain the unit’s stables.
Newcomers to the mounted unit are required to train a minimum of 40 hours riding bareback before they earn their saddle. It may sound extreme, but doing so ensures that the horseman has a stable base in the event they lose their stirrup, or are otherwise unable to rely on the saddle as they normally would.
It takes a lot of hard work from prospective riders, but the unit maintains that it can train anyone, as Trooper Belske, a newcomer who’s been with the unit only four months, explains.
“My time on the team has been a lot of fun, I made the team and went straight into cavalry competition, and I’d never ridden a horse until joining the Color Guard,” Belske says.
“It’s a lot of learning as you go, but a lot of fun. A lot of hard work, but very rewarding.”
Part of that reward is the honor unit members garner from their work preserving the history of the United States cavalry soldier. Honor that their recent trips to Fort Robinson and the Little Big Horn battle field have put into focus.
“We were in Montana at Little Big Horn, and we got to take the horses through the field,” Trooper Belske says. “We were on hallowed ground. It definitely gives you chills, and it’s something you have to appreciate and think about. It’s an honor to be able to keep (cavalry history) alive.”
“It’s great,” said Staff Sergeant Owens of visiting Fort Robinson. This is where our roots come from. This was the remount station of Fort Riley, for some of our horses, so coming here is special for us because this is our history.”
More than just the historical grounds of Fort Robinson, members of the unit continually expressed their pleasure in interacting with the local residents who attended the event. Soldiers were able to meet residents whose not-so-distant relatives lived in the backyard of the Indian Wars, and who recalled seeing the cavalry march through town on horseback.
“Seeing the amazing people around here who are impressed with us being here has been amazing,” SPC Selep says. “I’m really happy that we got to come here and see where history started before us. It starts with (the cavalry here) and we have to carry that history on."
Hemingford resident Roger Wade, himself a veteran of H-Troop, 17th Cavalry attached to the 198th light infantry brigade during Vietnam, was particularly thankful to be in attendance for the event.
“I think it’s super. These guys are in authentic uniforms, light cavalry, right out of the 1860s. It’s like history repeating itself,” Wade says. “Being a light cav man out of Vietnam, I appreciate these guys bringing back history for us.”
For another attendee, Stacey Lareu of Beaverville, Ill., the event had a different meaning.
The mother of unit member SPC Caleb Creek, Lareu drove 15 hours from her hometown to see her son ride with the unit for the first time.
“For him to be a part of this, it’s such a proud thing as a mom,” Larue says. “Both of my boys are in the military. (Caleb’s) brother just got back from Afghanistan, and Caleb gets to ride and share history – I was so proud to see him.”
Approaching Wade after the Hemingford man had requested a picture with members of the Color Guard, Larue was nearly brought to tears asking if the veteran cavalry man would do her the honor of posing for a picture with her son.
“My grandfather was in the cavalry in World War II so it’s really special for me to see this today,” Lareau says. “It means so much.”
“This is fantastic, if you can imagine the logistics of bringing this event around the country,” Wade commented, expressing his thanks to Fort Robinson for hosting the Color Guard. “People need to see this."