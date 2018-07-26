Agnes Burgess

Agnes Marie Burgess, 89, formerly of Oelrichs, S.D., passed away July 23, 2018, at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home, in Hay Springs.
Agnes was born July 1, 1929, in Rushville to Clarence and Martha (Janssen) Gochnauer. She married Wayne June 28, 1946, and they spent their life together on a ranch southeast of Oelrichs. To this union, two children, DuWayne and Teresa, were born.
Agnes wore many hats, including but not limited to EMT, school cook, teacher, mother, grandmother and friend. All neighborhood children were always welcome in Agnes’ home for food and guidance. Teresa best describes Agnes as “her rock.”
Agnes is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Brett) Blessing of Hot Springs, S.D.; grandsons, Mike Close (Sarah) of Hot Springs, S.D., Jason Blessing of Edgemont, S.D., Cody Blessing of Hot Springs, S.D.; granddaughters, Merissa Rickel of Oelrichs, S.D., and Amanda Burgess; nephew, David Burgess from Minnesota; great-grandchildren, Matt Close, John Close, Josh Close, Ellie Close, Kurt Bochmann, Ariel Bochmann, Anabelle Burgess, and Xavier Derr.
Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; son, DuWayne; grandson, Mark Smith; brothers-in-law, Jack and Kenneth Burgess, who she raised like her own; brothers, Leo and Richard; sisters, Marguerite, Loretta, Mercedes, Jeanette, Bernyce, and Martha Ann.
A Christian funeral vigil will be at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 29, 2018, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs, S.D.
A Christian funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Monday, July 30, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs, S.D., with Fr. Grant Gerlach as Celebrant. Christian funeral committal services will be at the Oelrichs Cemetery, near Oelrichs, S.D.
A memorial has been established in Agnes’ name.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home, Hot Springs, S.D.