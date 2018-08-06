Carl Wilkins

Lifelong local rancher Carl Eugene Wilkins, 81, originally from Marsland and most recently Chadron, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at his home south of Chadron accompanied by his family.
Carl was born June 14, (Flag Day) 1937, to Orville Theodore, (OT) and Audrey Vergene (Hashman) Wilkins in Alliance. Carl grew up in the Marsland area going to a one-room grade school in the country. After grade school, Carl attended the Agricultural High School in Curtis, where many of his life-long friends also attended school from across the state. Eventually, Carl graduated from Alliance High School at the young age of 16-years-old in 1954. He later attended the ag program at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colo.
He married his sweetheart, Iris Lucille Johnson (Topsy), also from the Marsland area, in 1956 in Delta, Colo., where Iris’s mother, Beryl, lived at the time.
Carl continued to ranch in the Marsland area on the Ridge between Chadron, Crawford and Marsland, where he and Iris first lived after their marriage. Eventually, Carl and Iris moved to Marsland and then to the home and ranch they spent the most time at along the Niobrara River east of Marsland. Recently, they lived south of Chadron until his untimely passing.
Carl leaves as his legacy five children: two sons, Wade Wilkins (Sherry) and Todd Wilkins (Dawn); and three daughters; Vicki Turnbull (Charles), Cindi Wickersham, Stacy Bergmeier (William). He also leaves to cherish his memory 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and one sibling, Lonnie Wilkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Wayne Wilkins, and a grandchild Stephany Wickersham.
His children remember him as an honorable and giving man.
A celebration of his life is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m. at Chamberlain Mortuary. A reception for family and friends will follow at the Eagles Club in Crawford at 4 p.m. Please join the family in remembrance.
Memorials and/or donations can be made to your local fire department and/or the Eagles Club in Crawford. The family would like to thank those friends and neighbors for their condolences and times shared with Carl and his family. It has been genuinely appreciated.