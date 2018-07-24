Ida B. Anderson died July 17, 2018. Ida was born Dec. 24, 1927, at Ainsworth. She left there upon graduation from high school and lived in Denver, Colo., California and Idaho thereafter. She came to Chadron in 1995 to be near her sister, Ruth Blundell.
Ida leaves to mourn one sister, Iva Marie Holtz, Avoca, Iowa, and one brother Pate Anderson, Granger, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Fern Anderson; three brothers, Ward, Lee and Ellis, and three sisters Luella Marshall, Verna Barela and Ruth Blundell.
Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
Funeral services for Ida B. Anderson will be July 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chadron.