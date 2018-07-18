Inez (Valades) Martinez passed away July 16, 2018, at Crestview Care Center in Chadron.
Inez was born Jan. 21, 1932, to Catarino and Andrea (Uvalle) Valades in Edgemont, S.D.
Inez was a 1950 graduate of Edgemont High School. She was united in marriage to Pedro Martinez Oct. 18, 1951, at St. James Catholic Church in Edgemont, S.D. To this union, nine children were born. Inez and Pete lived in Provo, S.D., before moving to Edgemont.
Inez was a full time wife and mother for most of her adult life. As the children grew older, she worked outside the home. Places of employment included the Edgemont school cafeteria (1976-77), Edgemont Livestock Market (1978-80), Rainbow Motel (1981), Huff and Oxnard hotels (1981-86), and Silver King Mines (1987-89). She was an active member of the St. James Catholic Church and Altar Society. One of her greatest joys was selling raffle tickets for various fundraisers and notifying parishioners of needs for upcoming occasions.
She was a wonderful cook and, like her mother, carried on the tradition of providing Edgemont with good Mexican food. She made homemade tortillas every morning for which many a railroader enjoyed! Being such a large family, there were many memorable get-togethers at 90th Railroad Avenue with an abundance of Mexican cuisine! She also loved football, both local and professional. She followed her boys and grandson throughout high school. The proudest moments of her life included attendance at the many occasions and accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Inez moved to Chadron in 2002. She moved to Prairie Pines in 2008, where she was an active Bingo participant. She then moved to Crestview Care Center in 2016. She was also a member of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Survivors include seven children: Frances (Julius) Gonzalez, Chadron, Mick (Jenell) Martinez, Alliance, Juanita (Jose) Sousa, Broomfield, Colo., Reuben Martinez, Broomfield, Colo., Andy (Jennifer) Martinez, Vermillion, S.D., Tony (Cindy) Martinez, Shiner, Texas, Ph.D. James (Quiana) Martinez, Valdosta, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Leanna Martinez Bussell; 15 grandchildren, Danita (Brian) Johanneck, Jersey Village, Texas, Angie (Steve) Martinez Grande, Minneapolis, Minn., Andrea (Chris) Williams, Houston, Texas, Tracy (Jay) Byer, Glendale, Ariz., Kelli (Jerry) Hamaker, Phoenix, Ariz., Air National Guard Major Rob (Lana) Martinez, Waukee, Iowa, Ricky Martinez, Lincoln, Michael Martinez, Denver, Colo., Ryan Martinez, Broomfield, Colo., Madisen and Brady Martinez, Vermillion, S.D., Nicole Schwab, Rockport, Texas, Jessica Schwab, Victoria, Texas, Elana and Gabriel Martinez, Valdosta, Ga.; and 12 great-grandchildren, Mitchell and Morgan Kaus, Glendale, Ariz., Faith Hess, Lincoln, Garrett, Taylor and Courtney Hamaker, Phoenix, Ariz., Lucia, Felix, Dabrien and Rosalyn Johanneck, Jersey Village, Texas, Hayli, Makenzi, Charlotte, and Olivia Martinez, Waukee, Iowa; and one brother, Salvador (Chuck) Valades, Sturgis, S.D.; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, one sister, four brothers, and two sons, Andrew and Daniel.
A Vigil will be Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chadron. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. July 21 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Christian committal services will follow at the Edgemont Cemetery in Edgemont, S.D.
A memorial has been established for the St. James Parish in Edgemont, S.D.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain Chapel Funeral Home, Chadron.