Leonard G. Longstaff, 87, passed away July 30, 2018, in Littleton, Colo. He was born Nov.25, 1930, in Juniata to Arnold and Helen Smith Longstaff. He married Phyllis Eaton June 10, 1951, in Chadron. He served in the US Army during the Korean War; received a bachelor’s of education degree from Chadron State College and also was a Rotary Club member. He was an active singer all his life in various church, community, and barbershop choirs. He was a manager for Hested, Newberry & Lee retail stores in Nebraska and South Dakota and then became the accounting manager at the home office in Omaha. At the time of his death he had worked 22 years at Sam’s Club, Lone Tree, Colo.
He is survived by daughters, Leslie Ann Foster, Littleton and Terri Rydberg, Frederick, Md., and son John, Littleton, Colo.; grandchildren Daniel Rydberg (Rose), Andrew Longstaff (Linda), Corinna Foster; three great-grandchildren and sisters Mary Sue Perria and Phyllis Hahn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (Peach) and his sister, Donna Rae Giese.
His memorial service will be Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. at Littleton United Methodist Church. DeWitt & Tabler Funeral Home, 12114 Grant Circle, Thornton, CO 80241 are handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please honor Leonard by giving a donation to the American Cancer Society.