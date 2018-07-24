Roger Jack Townsend, 52, of Chadron, died July 19, 2018, at his home.
He was born May 17, 1966, to Jack and Delma (Adamson) Townsend at St. Joseph’s hospital in Alliance. Roger grew up in Hemingford. As a child Roger enjoyed spending time with his grandparents at their farm, learning to shoot guns with his cousins and beginning his passion of working on vehicles. Roger graduated from Hemingford High School in 1985.
Roger began his 30-plus-year career as an auto body technician at The Body Shop in Hemingford. He then spent many years working at Cerny’s Body Shop in Chadron. He fell in love with the love of his life, Angie Snyder, in the summer of 1998. They appreciated a joyous life raising their two sons.
The outdoors was where Roger felt most at peace. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family. The shop where he tied flies for hours on end was one of his favorite places and brought him endless hours of enjoyment. In the fall he never missed a Nebraska Huskers’ game and wore his Husker red proudly. Roger was always up for the opportunity for a cookout with the ones he loved and making sure his sons were well provided for.
Roger is survived by his father; his partner, Angie; his sons, Hunter and Gunnar Townsend; his sister, Joyce (Mark) Sherlock; his brother, Shon (Carrie) Townsend; his parents-in-law, Gene and Carol Snyder; his brothers-in-law, Brian (Colette) and Kevin (Angie) Snyder; niece, Jessica; nephews, Charles, Cole, Tegan, Riley, Kazden, Talon and Slade; along with many more loved ones.
Roger was proceeded in death by his mother and grandparents.
Funeral services were July 24 at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron with Pastor Jason Funk officiating. A memorial has been established for his son’s education fund. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.