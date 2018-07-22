To Whom It Does Concern,
Our family has been enjoying Fur Trade Days since it began. We have family from out-of-state who come for this weekend. My youngest sister can’t wait for Fur Trade Days. We would enjoy the parade, then move our chairs and blankets to a shady spot on the courthouse lawn. Some would enjoy the barbeque and others would pick one of the food vendors, and we enjoyed our meal while the Bald Mountain Rounders would play. It was always enjoyable to stroll around the square to check out what the vendors were offering. And of course, one couldn’t pass up the ice cream and cake from across the street to bring back to our shady spot and delight in. It has always been a family event and gathering of the community for a relaxing afternoon at the courthouse square, and we have invited friends and family to join us.
I don’t understand what is happening this year. The emphasis is no longer family and friend-friendly or community-centered. It has been re-loaded with booze and partying and bands in mind, as if that will draw more people? In the past, the beer gardens were open and available to those who chose to partake but centered around the bars and away from other activities.
The vendors are now located in a hot city parking lot by a noisy carnival. The Bald Mountain Rounders are playing at the library. And the Buffalo Chip Throw is going to be on Second Street in the hot, hot sun. This definitely excludes the older members and very young members of our family from participating, and I am not sure Fur Trade Days Reloaded is an event I will want to invite long-distant friends and relatives to come to anymore.
I have one more story I would like to share with you. My grandmother was born in a little sod house south of Chadron on the Table. She would tell me the story of how the neighbors from miles around would hitch up their teams and bring their families to gather at “Clark’s Grove” (an amazing grove of cottonwood trees along a stream) for a summer picnic. Imagine all the wagons gathered and the teams of horses; the amazing food spread out; the children playing and the adults sitting and chatting, enjoying the day together under the shade of the cottonwoods. No one remembers Clark’s Grove, even though some of the cottonwood trees are still there. But the importance of family, friends, neighbors and community will always be in those stories.
Fur Trade Days of the past years has always reminded me of those stories my grandmother would tell. Are you sure you want to lose what is really important?
Thank you for listening.
Mary Hurley