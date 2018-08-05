Dear Chadron Residents, Fur Trade Days Attendees, Friends & Families:
The Fur Trade Days, Inc. Board would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the people and businesses who helped revitalize and re-energize Fur Trade Days this year. Attendance skyrocketed, fueled by carefully orchestrated changes and a restructuring of events focused on utilizing our beautiful downtown, the beating heart of our community.
We have heard compliments and criticisms of this year’s festivities, and we are listening: next year’s carnival will be bigger and better, moved to a different location; our Traders Market will be relocated to a new venue, within easy line of sight of downtown events; and we will continue to invest our volunteer time and ideas into creating a larger regional festival that draws tourism to our part of Nebraska and boosts our local economy. We strive to make Fur Trade Days fun and accessible to attendees of all ages.
Our downtown street dance, with a controlled open-container area, was a hit! We hosted larger crowds, created a welcoming environment for groups and attendees of all ages, and significantly reduced downtown waste. Next year, it will be showcased on a grander scale, keeping the same footprint with a few modifications.
Looking forward to 2019, Fur Trade Days, Inc. is currently fundraising to set aside money for family, historical and social events for next year’s Fur Trade Days. On August 17th, we are bringing the classic board game CLUE off the board and onto the streets of Chadron. We invite citizens to participate by bringing a nefarious criminal to justice. Detectives of all ages are welcome to register. For information about Chadron CLUE Live and to register online, please see our Facebook Page (Fur Trade Days).
We want to make the spirit of Fur Trade Days last all year long, culminating in July with a community experience that brings area residents closer together, with enough pizzazz to encourage out-of-town friends and family to visit Chadron for the weekend. These events, advertised as “Powered by Fur Trade Days,” are an important part of our plan to create more year-round activities.
We recently released a survey to ask the community for feedback on this year’s Fur Trade Days. Much of it was positive, some of it was discouraging, hopefully all of it was honest; what we didn’t receive, however, were people volunteering to help organize and staff Fur Trade Days events or offers of donations to help the festival continue to grow.
We eagerly invite anyone who shares our vision for Fur Trade Days to actively participate in the organizational committees that plan Fur Trade Days. Get in touch with the board by sending an email to info@furtradedays.com, messaging us on Facebook, or by mailing a letter to PO Box 545, Chadron, NE 69337. A helping hand is worth a thousand words.
Thank you once again for all you do to make Fur Trade Days a thriving success!
Sincerely,
Kristina Reeves, President
Miles Bannan, Vice President
Jessy Roberts, Secretary
Amber Parks, Treasurer
Phil Dickerson, Board Member
Jim Hawk, Board Member
Ange Hilliker, Board Member
Dave Hockenbary, Board Member
Cheyenne Wilson, Board Member