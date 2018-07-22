Dear Editor,
I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank the Job Corps staff and students for all of the time and energy that they expend into putting up the American flags along Highway 20 in Chadron. I watched the students place the flags for display for Memorial Day and then watched again as they took them down. I thought at that time that I should write this letter and thank them. That didn’t happen.
Last week I again watched the Job Corps students put out the American flags for the Fourth of July. The flags stayed up for Fur Trade Days, and with our Nebraska winds some of the flags got twisted around their flag poles. So today (July 13) the students came back to town to untangle the flags so that they can be properly displayed for the weekend festivities. Those same students will be back to take down the flags and store them away until next time.
I applaud all of the efforts of the students and those of the adult supervisors who take the time each year to do this task. It is easy to expect the flags will be out for community events, and it is something that always gets done. I enjoy the display, as I am sure many others do, too.
Thank you! You know who you are!
Janet Johnson,
Chadron