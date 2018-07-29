To the Editor:
I, like many Nebraskans, am concerned about climate change. In UNL’s Sept., 2014 report, Understanding and Assessing Climate Change, we were warned of the serious implications and negative effects climate change will have on agriculture. But for some Nebraska residents, there is an additional worry.
I am a public school teacher in Chadron, where I’ve had the privilege of educating children whose families moved here from the Marshall Islands. There are Marshallese immigrants throughout Nebraska, from Chadron to South Sioux City and Omaha. Sadly, their tiny South Pacific Island nation, with a maximum elevation of 10 meters, is in grave risk of disappearing due to rising sea levels.
The Marshallese community has been a gift to Chadron, and it breaks my heart that their homeland and families are in jeopardy. The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced that the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site, which is located in the Marshall Islands, will likely be unusable by the mid-2030s due to rising seas and the disappearance of drinkable water.
If our military cannot be housed there, what of the families of my students?
It has been a blessing to get to know these wonderful students and their families, but I am deeply saddened by their plight. Why are these people being forced to leave their homes through no fault of their own? Those who did the least to cause climate change are the ones to suffer most.
Cheryl Welch,
Chadron
