I've always looked forward to Fur Trade Days but not so much this year.
The parade was good but my family and I always looked forward to the Buffalo Burgers afterward by sitting in the shade on the Courthouse lawn listening to the Bald Mountain Rounders and checking out all the vendors.
Now everything is scattered around and with health issues, I was unable to walk to get to some of the events this year, and I'm sure other people were in the same position. I've heard there are seven FTD board members but have no idea who they are, so this is why I've written a letter to the editor.
It seems there was a survey that went out before this year's events but who knew about that? I sure didn't. I've heard many comments about the way this year was handled, and several people said this is the last one they will attend.
Having a carnival in a small area is one of the dumbest things I've heard of, and I don't understand why the Fairgrounds are not utilized for this. A larger carnival, spread out, would get more attendance. I don't know how many
vendors participated this year, but cramming the ones who did into a small building where they can't spread out their displays would have been frustrating to me.
I listened to the City Council meeting and had a few good chuckles. One of the council members said, "Chadron has a great downtown. There was a great crowd and he's had great feedback. He also mentioned the Plaza.
Chadron did have a great downtown until businesses started closing and continue to close. I thought the "Plaza" was named The Gathering
Place.....guess someone decided to change the name?
It's time to wake up Chadron because word will get out about how this year's
events took place and you will continue to have a smaller attendance and will become a town that only consists of bars, gas stations and motels/hotels.
If there is another survery, I would hope it is available to everyone, but not everyone has a computer. I would suggest having someone hand it out at Wal-Mart, some other place or send one to everyone. Chadron is a great community, but the lack of communication seems to be a big issue when anything is going on, or changes are being made. Let's make Chadron
better!
Thank you for letting me voice my concerns.
Pat Preble
Chadron