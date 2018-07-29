Thank you to everyone who participated in the Western Wildlife Art Show. We neglected to include the following businesses and individuals in our thank you notice last week and would like to take this opportunity to say Thank You now: Mobius Communications; Randy Bauer, State Farm Ins; Business Connection; Verizon;GMC of Chadron; Kerry Bailey, Edward Jones. Our Job Corps and RSVP volunteers were outstanding in their service.
A special thanks to all of our guests and anyone whom we missed; you have not been forgotten. As chairman of the committee, I would like to add my personal appreciation and thanks to Marcy and Ronnie Thompson, Richard and Gwen Ruff, and Bob Hawthorne who offered their time and creativity and hard work to make this art show a success. Thank you.
Judy Hawthorne, Chairman
Chadron