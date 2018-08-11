The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host several Learn to Hunt workshops this fall to help individuals prepare for upcoming hunting seasons.
These workshops are designed to improve confidence and expand knowledge for those with little or no experience. Presenters will discuss strategies, equipment, biology and techniques.
Registration at OutdoorNebraska.gov/workshops is required as space is limited.
The workshop schedule includes a stop in Chadron. A deer hunting workshop is scheduled at Chadron State College Oct. 24.