Back to School Drive
Chadron Dollar General is hosting its first-ever Annual Back to School Drive for Wolf Creek School in Pine Ridge, S.D. The goal is to fill 100 backpacks with everything a student will need to have a successful start to the new school year. Join the staff at the store on Saturday, Aug.4 from noon to 2:30 p.m. for our Back To School Bash and receive a hotdog or Coke with any school supply donation.
Fall Sports Student/Parent Meeting
Chadron High School Fall Sports will have a student-parent meeting Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the CHS Auditorium. Anyone interested in participating in fall sports should attend.
IPAD Orientation
All Chadron High School students and their parents/guardians must attend an I-Pad orientation session in order for the student to be issued an I-Pad this fall. Sessions will be Aug. 7-8 from 6-8 p.m.
Climate Change: Why Should We Care?
An air pollution scientist will make a stop in Chadron on his year-long journey to raise awareness about climate change.
Shahir Masri will speak at the Chadron High School auditorium Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. at the request of the local chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Masri teaches at the University of California at Irvine and the Schmid College of Science and Technology at Chapman University. He earned his doctor’s and master’s of science degrees from Harvard and also has a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from UCLA.
He and his partner, Athina, are kicking off a year-long effort Aug. 1 to mobilize public action on climate change across the country. The journey will begin with an 11-week educational comate advocacy tour across 35 states, as they speak to community groups, churches and school campuses to share information on climate science and spark a national climate conversation. The pair will also interview citizens along the way to better understand what aspects of climate change matter most to people and how the nation can move forward in finding solutions.
Stories and concerns expressed by those they meet will be shared on their website and video blog. For more information visit www.RoadForClimateAction.com.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild
The next meeting of the Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will be Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. at Prairie Pines Lodge. Attendees are asked to bring examples of quilt labels for discussion and inspiration. The icebreaker question for the meeting will be "My favorite part of quilt making is ...." In lieu of the usual Fourth Saturday Sew Day, the group will enjoy a Fabric Acquisition Road Trip, the details of which will be determined at the regular guild meeting. Guests are welcome at both events. Call Janice McCallum at 308-430-5850 for more information.
CCR Tackle Football Registration
Chadron Community Recreation will have 2018 tackle football registration for boys and girls entering third through sixth grades Aug. 7 and Aug. 9 at G.L.R. at 201 Main Street from 5:15-6:30 p.m. Children must be present, as equipment will be handed out that night. For more information, contact 432-3133 or visit chadronrec.com.