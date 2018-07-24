Foster Parent Informational Meeting
The local Thru the Eyes of a Child team is sponsoring an informational meeting about being a foster parent, in an effort to recruit additional foster parents, for Aug. 1, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron.
Quilt Guild Dinner and Tour
In lieu of its regular meeting and sew day, Pine Ridge Quilt Guild members will enjoy a combined Progressive Dinner and Quilting Studios Tour on Saturday, July 28 at the homes of Ruth Danford, Gail Turbiville, Rose Fryda and Kathy Selee, starting at 3:45 p.m. Guests are welcome and asked to RSVP to Rose Fryda at 308-430-0688 by July 23.
Learn to Hunt workshops scheduled
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host several Learn to Hunt workshops this fall to help individuals prepare for upcoming hunting seasons.
These workshops are designed to improve confidence and expand knowledge for those with little or no experience. Presenters will discuss strategies, equipment, biology and techniques.
Registration at OutdoorNebraska.gov/workshops is required as space is limited.
The workshop schedule includes a stop in Chadron. A deer hunting workshop is scheduled at Chadron State College Oct. 24.
Joint Planning meeting set
The Dawes County Joint Planning/Kickstart Crawford meeting will be July 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chadron State College Student Center in the Scottsbluff Room.
Fall Sports Student/Parent Meeting
Chadron High School Fall Sports will have a student-parent meeting Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the CHS Auditorium. Anyone interested in participating in fall sports should attend.
IPAD Orientation
All Chadron High School students and their parents/guardians must attend an I-Pad orientation session in order for the student to be issued an I-Pad this fall. Sessions will be Aug. 7-8 from 6-8 p.m.
Softball Barbecue & Sport Drink Scrimmage
The Chadron High School softball team will host its barbecue and sports drink scrimmage at Hampton Field Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.
Volleyball jamboree slated
The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Jamboree Volleyball Game, featuring Chadron High School, will be at the Chicoine Center on the Chadron State College Campus Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.
Football Sport Drink Scrimmage
The Chadron High School football team will host its sports drink scrimmage Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the high school football field.
Quilt Show seeks entries
The Timberline Quilt Group is seeking quilt entries for the Friendly Festival Quilt Show Aug. 25.
“It is our hope that local area quilters and owners of heirloom quilts will consider entering their quilts in this show,” said group president Sue Unverzagt.
Quilts can be any size, style or vintage, and there is no entry fee.
“We are looking for quilts that represent quilt talent from the area. We have an audience that is always interested in seeing our displayed quilts,” said Unverzagt.
Entries will take place Aug. 24 from 1-2 p.m. at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Hay Springs. Quilts be hung for display on that day for the show Aug. 25, which begins immediately following the parade and runs through 4 p.m. Contact Unverzagt at 928-910-3053 for more information.
Garden Club Tour is Sunday
Six homes will be featured on the eighth annual Beyond the Garden Gate Tour July 29.
The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by the Chadron Garden Club, and tickets are on sale now for $5. They can be purchased from any Garden Club member, or by calling 432-3229. Tickets will also be available for purchase at each tour stop on July 29.
This year’s tour will take visitors to uniquely different gardens, from rural and rustic to formal and eclectic. Owners and club members will be at each stop to answer questions and share information.
Those interested in attending the tour can visit the six homes in any order. The stops along the way include:
Gary & Dixie Blundell, 156 Slim Buttes Road.
John and Vicki Chizek, 318 North Maple St.
Jean Mohr, 725 East Fifth St.
Mark & Connie Kolling, 510 Cedar St.
Jim & Anita Nordsrom, 520 Cedar St.
Jim & Karen Gibson, 2175 South Maple St.