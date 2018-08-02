Author to present book at library
Author Patricia Crane will present her book at the Chadron Public Library Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.
Crane learned to play the violin as a child in St. Louis, Mo. She left Missouri after marrying her career-military husband, Stewart, and became a military “nomad.” Crane added the viola to her primary instruments in 1992, and has been a free-lance musician across the United States and in Europe. She settled in Reno with her family in 2001, and completed a master’s degree in Musicology at the University of Nevada, Reno in 2006. Mrs. Crane will present her book “Casino Sidemen. Reno Showroom Musicians of the 1950s and 60s”.
For casinos of Reno and neighboring cities along the folds of the Sierra, the popularity of stage shows with headliners and large orchestras reached their peak during the 1960s and 1970s. Casinos offered elaborate live entertainment to attract patrons ultimately to gaming floors. In the process, musicians involved in this entertainment settled into a fascinating showroom culture.
Musicians hired as sidemen on casino stages worked to provide accompaniment for prominent singers, dancers, and comedians, but the showroom culture that defined these musicians encompassed so much more. Viewing music just hours before performances, convincingly playing diverse musical styles, facing the “minefield” of live shows, confronting challenges never addressed in conservatories, and efforts to gratify audiences molded the culture under the spotlights.
This program is free and open to everyone. For more information, please call 432-0531.
Backpack to School program
Wireless World, a Verizon Authorized Retailer in Chadron, will give out free backpacks filled with school supplies Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Backpack to School program is one that involves employees, customers and our vendor partners. A company-wide employee program asks employees to donate backpacks, which are combined with donations from our loyal guests in the stores. Each backpack that is donated at one of 44 locations will be distributed to children in that local area.
A child must be present to claim their free backpack, no purchase is necessary to receive a backpack. Limited number available, while supplies last.
Wireless World is located at 1517 W. 6th Street.