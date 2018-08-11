Police Beat

July 25
3:11 p.m. – Citation issued to 53-year-old male for open container in the 100 block of Main Street.
July 26
1:20 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of Maple Street.
1:30 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of King Street.
9:18 p.m. – Disturbance – loud party – reported in Pony Park Trailer Court.
July 29
6:12 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 400 block of East Second Street.
July 30
2:44 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Bordeaux Street.
3:06 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 100 block of East Third Street.
4:25 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Spruce Street.
July 31
1:10 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 400 block of Ann Street.
3:26 p.m. – RP advised she observed three boys abusing a cat in the 600 block of King Street.
Aug. 1
6:10 p.m. – Burglary reported in the 300 block of Cedar Street.
9:35 p.m. – Issued citation to 21-year-old male for stop sign violation at First and Main streets.
Aug. 2
1:03 a.m. – Disturbance reported at Third and Maple streets.
4:24 p.m. – Arrested 57-year-old male for domestic assault and third degree assault against a household member in the 500 block of Linden Street.
5:04 p.m. – Citation issued to 68-year-old female for unsafe backing in the 1700 block of Highway 20.
6:43 p.m. – Arrested 24-year-old male for third degree assault of a household member in the 400 block of North Main Street.
7:09 p.m. – Citation issued to 67-year-old for dog habitually at large in the 100 block of Pine Street.
Aug. 5
11:45 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
3:13 p.m. – Theft of bicycle reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
6:35 p.m. – Disturbance – disorderly house – reported in the 600 block of Morehead Street.