Police Beat

July 10
9:36 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 700 block of Pine Street.
11:21 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 800 block of West Third Street.
8:28 p.m. – Disturbance – fireworks reported in the 400 block of Pinecrest Drive.
July 11
1:35 p.m. – Backing accident, no injuries, in the 100 block of Bordeaux Street.
July 12
11:16 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
12:47 p.m. – Theft – fuel drive-off – reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
6:15 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
7:49 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
8:29 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
9:21 p.m. – Citation issued to 17-year-old male for second degree assault in the 100 block of Morehead Street.
9:36 p.m. – Theft from vehicle reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.
11:27 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 600 block of Pine Street.
July 13
4:16 a.m. – Non-injury accident at First and Main streets.
10:07 a.m. – Non-injury accident in a parking lot in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
10:02 p.m. – Domestic disturbance in the 400 block of North Main Street.
10:17 p.m. – Trespassing in the 400 block of North Main Street.
July 14
2:04 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of King Street.
July 15
10:31 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at Niobrara and North Morehead streets.
11:18 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 600 block of Pine Street.
July 16
2:38 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 600 block of Pine Street.