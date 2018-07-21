Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police Beat
July 10

9:36 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 700 block of Pine Street.

11:21 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 800 block of West Third Street.

8:28 p.m. – Disturbance – fireworks reported in the 400 block of Pinecrest Drive.

July 11

1:35 p.m. – Backing accident, no injuries, in the 100 block of Bordeaux Street.

July 12

11:16 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

12:47 p.m. – Theft – fuel drive-off – reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

6:15 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

7:49 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

8:29 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

9:21 p.m. – Citation issued to 17-year-old male for second degree assault in the 100 block of Morehead Street.

9:36 p.m. – Theft from vehicle reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.

11:27 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 600 block of Pine Street.

July 13

4:16 a.m. – Non-injury accident at First and Main streets.

10:07 a.m. – Non-injury accident in a parking lot in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

10:02 p.m. – Domestic disturbance in the 400 block of North Main Street.

10:17 p.m. – Trespassing in the 400 block of North Main Street.

July 14

2:04 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of King Street.

July 15

10:31 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at Niobrara and North Morehead streets.

11:18 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 600 block of Pine Street.

July 16

2:38 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 600 block of Pine Street.

