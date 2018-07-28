Police Beat

July 16
4:51 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, in the 900 block of West Highway 20.
10:39 p.m. – Theft by check/credit/debit reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
July 17
8:49 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Shelton Street.
10:24 a.m. – Cattle out on East Niobrara Avenue.
1:38 p.m. – Non-injury accident at Third and Morehead streets.
3:37 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.
4:07 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
4:35 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 500 block of Linden Street.
6:45 p.m. – Theft of bicycle reported in the 400 block of Pinecrest Drive.
9:42 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.
July 18
12:37 a.m. – Fire on Rudloff Road near Whitney.
8:44 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Cedar Street.
10:13 p.m. – Non-injury accident: car vs deer on Highway 20.
11:55 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported on Highway 20 in Crawford.
July 19
9:36 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
11:35 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street. Citation issued to 19-year-old female for no operator’s license.
July 20
12:53 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Maple Street.
1:33 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1100 block of West 10th Street.
6:04 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 900 block of West Third Street.
6:04 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 900 block of West Third Street.
6:55 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of North Main Street.
11:20 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
July 22
8:59 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 400 block of North Main Street.
9:47 a.m. – Issued 31-year-old male a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:13 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of King Street.
11:35 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.
10:05 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the Westview Trailer Court.
11:48 p.m. – Driving under suspension reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.