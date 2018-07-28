Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police Beat
July 16

4:51 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, in the 900 block of West Highway 20.

10:39 p.m. – Theft by check/credit/debit reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

July 17

8:49 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Shelton Street.

10:24 a.m. – Cattle out on East Niobrara Avenue.

1:38 p.m. – Non-injury accident at Third and Morehead streets.

3:37 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.

4:07 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

4:35 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 500 block of Linden Street.

6:45 p.m. – Theft of bicycle reported in the 400 block of Pinecrest Drive.

9:42 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.

July 18

12:37 a.m. – Fire on Rudloff Road near Whitney.

8:44 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Cedar Street.

10:13 p.m. – Non-injury accident: car vs deer on Highway 20.

11:55 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported on Highway 20 in Crawford.

July 19

9:36 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

11:35 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street. Citation issued to 19-year-old female for no operator’s license.

July 20

12:53 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Maple Street.

1:33 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1100 block of West 10th Street.

6:04 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 900 block of West Third Street.

6:04 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 900 block of West Third Street.

6:55 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of North Main Street.

11:20 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

July 22

8:59 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 400 block of North Main Street.

9:47 a.m. – Issued 31-year-old male a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

11:13 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of King Street.

11:35 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.

10:05 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the Westview Trailer Court.

11:48 p.m. – Driving under suspension reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

