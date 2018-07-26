Genevieve Bluebird is the Traditional Cultural Demonstrator for the weekend of July 27–29. She’ll be in the main room of the visitor center at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day. Bluebird works in pastels and acrylics and features women’s themes.
Bluebird has been involved in artwork since the second grade, throughout high school and into the present. She has many ideas about her Lakota culture and as a visual artist feels a responsibility to educate others about tribal life as seen through her eyes. Another subject she will be highlighting this weekend is Red Cloud, for his connection to the Cook Collection.
An enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, she grew up on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota and now lives in Rapid City. She completed one year of art, culture, and history at the renowned Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, before marrying a Navajo artist, managing his career, and raising three kids. After a divorce, Bluebird renewed her own interest in art by going back to school, this time at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Oregon. She has shown her work and won awards at shows in Gallup, New Mexico; Pine Ridge, South Dakota; Joseph, Oregon; and Walla Walla, Washington.
Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located 22 miles south of Harrison, Nebraska, or 34 miles north of Mitchell, Nebraska, on State Highway 29, then east on River Road for three miles to the visitor center. Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is a fee free park. Please call ahead (308-665-4110) to confirm dates for Traditional Cultural Demonstrators.