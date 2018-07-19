The Bill and Virginia Coffee Family Foundation awards grants each year to non-profit organizations and for community betterment in Sioux, Dawes and Box Butte Counties.
This year’s deadline to submit written applications is August 15. To request the application form and instructions and learn more about the foundation’s guidelines, eligible organizations may e-mail Sue Coffee Rusie at gsrusie@msn.com or John Skavdahl at selaw@qwestoffice.net.
In 2017, the foundation awarded grants totaling more than $47,000 to the following recipients: Village of Harrison (new mower and handicapped accessible restrooms in the city park); Chadron State College Foundation (rangeland management education); Sioux County Historical Society (building maintenance and repair); Crawford Volunteer Fire Department (greatest need); and Fort Robinson Centennial organization (western wildlife art show).
The foundation has provided grants totaling nearly $578,000 since it was created and funded by Bill and Virginia Coffee of Harrison in 1994.