Statewide there is a lack of available foster care parents for children in need, and that problem is also evident in the northern Nebraska Panhandle.
“We are in dire need of foster families,” said Judge Russ Harford, who serves on the Thru the Eyes of a Child team with other professionals.
There is a need for both short and long-term foster care parents, as well as those willing to take children of all ages. In addition, the northern Panhandle needs Native American foster parents in order to place Native American children in foster care locally. Foster children in Sheridan County have had to be placed in eastern Nebraska because there were no available foster homes for them here.
“When you have to take them – any kid, really – out of their communities, it compounds the trauma,” Harford said.
More local foster parents would allow children in the foster care system locally to at least remain in the same school district, with other support systems in place – such as teachers and friends.
There will be an informational meeting on how to become a foster parent and the obligations that entails tonight, Aug. 1, from 6-8 p.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron in the upstairs courtroom. Refreshments will be served. Attendees will hear from Health and Human Services personnel as well as a foster mother from Scottsbluff.