“Boots, Buckles, and Blue Ribbons”
July 27
6 a.m. – Complimentary breakfast sponsored by Heritage Seed and Hubbard Feeds
8 a.m. – Open Youth Livestock Show
Entries start at 6:30 a.m.
Show order is as follows: Hogs at 8 a.m., Sheep at 8:30 a.m., Goat and Dairy at 9:30 a.m., Beef at 10:30 a.m.
8:30 a.m. – Fashion Show judging begins, Rocky Top Dance Hall
Noon – Barbecue sponsored by Security First Bank
1 p.m. – Poultry Show
6 p.m. – 4-H Fashion Show, open to the public, Rocky Top Dance Hall
July 30
10 a.m. – Companion Animal Show, Harrison City Park
July 31
7 a.m. – Sioux County Open Youth Horse Show
Aug. 2
9:00 a.m. – Noon – Entry Day at the Art Hall
3 p.m. – Junior King and Queen Contest
4 p.m. – Junior Rodeo
6:30 p.m. – Pie and Ice Cream Social sponsored by the United Methodist Church, Sioux County Football Field
Aug. 3
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Art Hall Open
8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Prairie Guild Art Show, VFW Hall
2 p.m. – Steer Roping
5 p.m. – SCHS Alumni Banquet registration, with meal to follow at 6 p.m., Sioux County High School
Aug. 4
7 a.m. – Harrison VFD Pancake Feed, Harrison Fire Hall
7 a.m. – Harrison Hot Trot, Highway 20/29 junction
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Prairie Art Guild Show, VFW Hall
10:30 a.m. – Downtown Parade
1-4 p.m. – Art Hall Open
2 p.m. – Rodeo Performance
5 p.m. – Hog Wrestling
6:30 p.m. – Sioux County Fair Board BBQ, followed by a dance from 8 p.m. to midnight, Rocky Top Dance Hall
Aug. 5
1 p.m. – Rodeo Performance
1-3 p.m. – Art Hall Open
3-4 p.m. – Exhibit Release
6:30 p.m. – Demolition Derby (check-in at 4 p.m.)
*All events are at the Sioux County Fairgrounds unless otherwise noted.
*Editor's Note: Due to incorrect information provided to The Chadron Record, the incorrect date for the Sioux County Livestock show appears in the 2018 It's Fair Time! magazine. The correct date should be July 27, as indicated above.