The 35th annual Sioux County Historical Trek will take place Sept. 8. The Historical Treks tour various parts of Sioux County and the surrounding area, exploring local sites and history.
This year’s Trek will travel through east central Sioux County, and visit the historic communities of Belmont and Marsland. We will also tour the Belmont Tunnel, Nebraska’s only railroad tunnel, which is no longer in use. After leaving Marsland, we will drive to Box Butte Reservoir and have a picnic lunch. Then the group will journey back to Harrison via Crawford, stopping for ice cream along the way.
The group will travel by bus, and the cost to join the trek is $30. Meet at the Sioux County Museum in Harrison at 7:45 a.m. for registration, coffee and doughnuts. Bring a sack lunch for the picnic; the museum will provide bottled water.
Please call the museum to register for the trek no later than Aug. 31 at 308-668-2110 or 308-665-5175.