A 2003 graduate of Chadron State College, Clayton Hergott, 37, died in a UTV accident on July 14 while checking his cattle on the family farm near Hebron.
Hergott was a well-known, popular student at CSC. He was born with physical disabilities that required the use of crutches while walking. He often used a motorized cart to get around on campus, usually while wearing a western hat and a big smile.
He was voted the Winter Ball king and also was a homecoming and Ivy Day king candidate his senior year.
Hergott was born July 13, 1981, in Hebron and graduated from Hebron High School in 1999. He majored in accounting and agribusiness at Chadron State. He had worked as a cost accountant at Reinke Manufacturing in Hebron the past 14 years.
In addition, he raised Simmental cattle. The obituary in his hometown newspaper said he crawled from his electric wheelchair into his pickup or UTV to check them.
He also was an auctioneer at the Belleville, Kan., sale barn and for benefit auctions, often assisted 4-H members with their livestock projects and was active in the Farm Bureau.
Survivors include his parents, Gary Hergott and wife Carol of Hebron and Betsy Evert and husband Randy of Belleville, Kan.; his partner, Misty Poisel, and her children, a brother and two sisters.
The Mass of Christian Burial was on July 18 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hebron. Burial was in the church cemetery.