A former professor of Spanish at Chadron State College, Dr. Hilda Lopez-Laval, died Monday, July 9.
Lopez-Laval was a native of Argentina and taught at CSC for 10 years before retiring at the end of the 2006 academic year. She had been living with her husband, Ognyan Kolev, in Buenos Aires since her retirement.
While at CSC, Lopez-Laval helped develop the Spanish minor and taught many students seeking careers that require Spanish proficiency. She was also active in summer study abroad trips to Spain and Mexico.
A highlight of Lopez-Laval’s time in Chadron occurred in 1999 when she initiated an effort to obtain donations for war-torn Serbia. On Christmas day, she played Santa Claus and she personally delivered more than 300 pounds of materials, including clothing, medicine and toys donated by CSC students and Chadron residents.
She said in a story announcing her retirement: “I will never forget how good the community was about donating to that cause.”
Lopez-Laval came to the United States in 1977 when a coup d’état prompted more than 30,000 Argentinians to flee their homeland. Using college credits from Argentina, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Hunter College in New York City.
She also earned a master’s degree in Spanish literature from City College of New York and a doctorate in Spanish American literature from the University of Florida.