Say goodbye to the boys of summer, folks. It’s all over, and wow was it a lot of fun.
This past July Chadron played host to a Babe Ruth 13 and Under round-robin tournament, a Cal Ripken 11 & Under State Championship, a Legion Baseball Area Tournament, and the granddaddy of them all the Babe Ruth 13 and Under Midwest Regional Tournament, which concluded Monday evening.
It made for a great month of baseball.
This past week, beginning last Friday, Chadron baseball fans were treated to four days of fantastic youth baseball as the Midwest Regional brought together the state champions from North Dakota, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas, Iowa, Colorado, and Nebraska, as well as the host team from Chadron, to vie for a chance to attend the Babe Ruth World Series in Mountain Home, Arkansas later this month.
15 games in total were played, culminating in a championship matchup Monday evening between Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Bemidji, Minnesota.
In what was a tight defensive match, Minnesota managed to get two runners across the plate in two innings and shut down the North Dakota offense on their way to a 4-0 victory and another trip to the World Series.
“We’re so excited, (our players) have played so well throughout the year,” Minnesota coach Jason Brodina said following the championship win. “It’s a team effort. They had success here in Chadron at ten years-old and went to the World Series and got into bracket play there, and I expect them to do even better this upcoming World Series.”
Chadron has quickly become a place the Minnesotans enjoy as each trip out west has resulted in a regional win and a trip to the World Series, first in 2015 when the players were in the 10 and Under age group, and now again in the 13 and Under group.
“We were super excited to come back. I have to throw a shout out to Mike Provance, he’s really opened his arms to us, and made us feel special and welcome here,” Brodina says. “This is our second home, it really feels like when we go to a regional, when we found out it was (in Chadron), we feel like we’re at home.”
Many among the large group of visitors brought to Chadron by the tournament had positive things to say about their time in town.
“We had a great positive feedback about everything,” Provance, the tournament’s chief organizer says. “A lot of people said they want to come back to Chadron. We made some new friends, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Stephanie Corradi, wife of Minnesota assistant coach Chris Corradi, and previous visitor to Chadron, commented that she was again struck by the beauty of the town, and was thankful for the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center providing a place for their young athletes to have fun during inclement weather that delayed games on both Saturday and Sunday.
Despite the rain, and thanks to a large group of dedicated volunteers and members of Chadron Youth Baseball, all 15 games were played.
“The field conditions were what they were with the rain,” Provance says “I think the weather made us panic a little bit, but we got every game in which is kind of amazing all on its own.
“I’ve got several people that stepped up. I can’t thank them enough for taking time off of work to come out (to the field) at four o’clock in the morning to get stuff done.”
Pool play for the regional began on Friday with four games per day through Sunday as teams played to determine the top two seeds in each division who would advance to bracket play on Monday.
Friday’s games were played without incident, but the threat of severe weather had loomed since before the tournament and by Saturday evening the rain eventually began to pour from the sky, putting an end to Sidney’s game with Colorado during the latter innings and necessitating the rescheduling of both that game, and Chadron’s evening game with Minnesota, to Sunday morning.
More rain fell Sunday and caused more delays, but field conditions held to a reasonable standard through most of the games.
Unfortunately, despite having two teams in the regional, no Nebraska team was able to make it to bracket play on Monday as the team from Sidney went 1-2 with a win against Colorado, and host team Chadron went 0-3, a record not representative of how well the team played.
Chadron’s third game, a game that started after rain delays Sunday, was the only loss where Chadron saw a large deficit, but they’d have no opportunity to overcome Iowa’s 5-0 lead as the game was called after just two innings due to rain and field conditions.
In their two previous games of the tournament the Chadron group played excellent baseball, but came up just short with 5-4 losses in games with both Mineral Area, Missouri, and Liberal, Kansas.
The young athletes of the Chadron 13 and Under team got a good lesson in playing tense baseball as each game came down to the wire.
Against Missouri, in the bottom of the seventh, Chadron had the tying run in scoring position, but the Chadron base runner was a bit too aggressive, avoiding being picked off by the pitcher at second base while leading off, but then getting into a pickle that resulted in the final out.
Twice against Kansas, with the game tied in the middle innings, Chadron moved runners to second and third, but couldn’t quite come up with the base hit that would have given them the lead. The eventual winning run from Kansas came when a ball in the outfield was bobbled slightly, giving the runner just enough time to advance to home.
It’s no secret that the host team, being the only team in attendance to have not won a State championship that year, is seen as the underdog and not expected to compete, but fans and coaches of other teams at the tournament were impressed with how Chadron played.
Asked how he felt about his team coming into the tournament and playing well despite the losses, Coach LeeVern Berry replied that it made the team feel good.
“We knew coming in here we could compete. We knew the teams would be tough; they're the state champions and in quite a bit bigger towns than we are here. But we felt if we played the caliber of ball we're capable of that we could compete…I was very proud of how the team responded and how they played. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”