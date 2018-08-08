Volleyball coach Riann Mullis is hoping her third team at Chadron State College is her best and will challenge for a playoff spot in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference this fall.
The Eagles began their preseason workouts Monday and will swing into action on Aug. 24 and 25 when they participate in Lindenwood College’s Challenge at St. Charles Mo. However, CSC fans can get a sneak preview of the Eagles on Friday, Aug. 17, when Central Wyoming College and South Dakota Mines will visit the Chicoine Center for a round-robin scrimmage.
Chadron State finished 10-17 last season. It’s the first time in 10 years the Eagles have won 10 matches. Mullis is confident they can rack up even more victories than that this fall.
Eight letterwinners are back from last year’s team. They include four seniors—setters Madison Webb and Mickey Trimble, right side hitter Dominika Senkerikova and defensive specialist Megan Chintala. However, Chintala suffer a senior knee injury during spring practice and may miss most, if not all, of this season.
Since Webb, the Eagles’ starting setter the past three seasons, is expected to handle that position again most of the time in 2018, Trimble will be a strong candidate to take up the slack in the back row caused by Chintala’s loss.
The other letterwinners are junior hitter Timmi Keisel, and three backrow/libero players—Ashton Burditt, Karli Noble and Katie Thoeny.
Mullis is counting on a pair of transfers to give the Eagles a big boost in the front row. They are former Chadron High all-stater Chandler Hageman and Shelby Scouten of Alton, Iowa. They know the CSC system well since they worked out with the Eagles both last fall and in the spring.
A third transfer joining the Eagles this fall and eligible immediately is Brooke Gardner. She’s an outside hitter who played the past two years at Illinois Central Community College.
The roster also includes seven freshman. The coach believes several of the newcomers will help the Eagles immediately.
“Quite a few of them are from big schools and have played on strong club teams,” Mullis said. “We think we’ve got a good group.”
The Eagles are getting taller. Five of the freshmen are listed at 5-foot-11 and one is a six-footer.
In addition, Keisel, Hageman and Schouten are at least 5-10.
The Eagles’ first home matches will be Sept. 14 and 15.