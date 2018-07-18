This weekend Chadron hosts yet another baseball tournament at Maurice Horse Field, this time the Legion Baseball Area B tournament scheduled to begin this Friday.
Chadron enters the tournament as the fourth seed and will play game one of the tournament against fifth-seeded Sidney Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.
The First National Bank North Platte Nationals have chosen a good time for a five-game winning streak but will need to ride that confidence into this week’s tournament.
The Nationals have taken all three games with the last-seeded Sidney team this season, but a win Friday afternoon would mean a Saturday afternoon game against first-seed Alliance, whom the Nationals have yet to defeat.
Alliance enters the tournament as the team to beat with 33 wins in 37 games this season. Second seeded Gering, who was 18-14 this season, will face third-seeded Ogallala Friday evening.
The Nationals closed out their regular season this past weekend with a double-header in Valentine, defeating the Valentine Seniors 10-3 in their first game and 7-1 in their second.
Chadron’s Cole Madsen pitched all five innings of the first game, striking out only two batters but allowing only two earned runs on six hits.
Recent graduate Sam Rischling came up big offensively for the team hitting during three of his four at bats and driving in three RBIs.
In the second game of the doubleheader Nationals’ pitcher Coy Bila struck out thirteen batters, pitching all seven innings and allowing just one earned run on five hits.
Teammate Corbin Johnson stepped up to the plate five times, getting a hit during four, and driving in two RBIs.
The Nationals, who at times this season have struggled on both sides of the ball, have scored 40 runs over their past five games while giving up only six.