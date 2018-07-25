Members of Chadron’s Babe Ruth 13 and Under Team hope to wrap up the community’s baseball season on a high note when it hosts the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament this weekend and extending into next Monday.
The eight-team tourney will feature the state champions from Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and North Dakota along with the homestanding Chadron Cardinals.
Fifteen games will be played, all on the big diamond at Maurice Horse Field on North Main Street. Four games will be played each day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during pool play. The two top teams from each pool will tangle in the semifinals starting at 10 a.m. Monday, followed by the championship clash at 3:30 that afternoon.
The winner will advance to the Babe Ruth World Series in Mountain Home, Ark., Aug. 9-16.
This will be the first time Chadron has hosted the Babe Ruth 13U Regional Tournament, but it will be the fourth regional tournament in five years for several of the team members, and three of the four tourneys will have been played at home.
Chadron was the site of the Cal Ripken 10 and Under Regional Tournament in both 2014 and 2015 when five of this year’s team members were on both teams. Three more also were on the team that qualified for the Cal Ripken 11 and Under Regional Tourney in Council Grove, Kan., in 2016.
No Chadron teams advanced to regional play last year.
This year’s team members are Broc Berry, Jordan Bissonette, Noah Brown, Kolby Denke, Shane Frye, Trey Hendrickson, Seth Gaswick, Drew Milburn, Xander Provance, Tyler Remmington, and Braden Underwood. The coaches are LeeVern Berry, Bryan Brown and Andy Hendrickson.
The 2018 team has a 15-11-1 record. Many of their games have been in tournaments in Colorado. A season highlight was placing third among 25 teams at the Nebraska State USSSA Tourney in Columbus earlier this month.
The team stumbled a bit at the Nebraska State Tourney in Rushville two weeks ago when it lost to Sidney and the Sandhills team based at Gordon/Rushville. As the winner of that tourney, Sidney will be Nebraska’s representative in the regional showdown this weekend.
Other state champions include Mineral Area, Mo., Bemidji, Minn., Liberal, Kan., and Ottumwa, Iowa. Colorado and North Dakota were still finishing their state tournaments Monday. Those winners will have little turnaround time before they are to arrive in Chadron on Thursday.
Chadron is in the National League pool and will wrap up the first day of pool play against Mineral Area, Mo., at 4:30 Friday.
Chadron will take on Liberal, the Kansas champs, at 6 p.m. Saturday and complete pool play on Sunday at 6 against Ottumwa, Iowa.
Head coach Lee Vern Berry said while he knows the competition will be stiff, he has lots of confidence in this year’s team.
He said hitting has been the strength all season.
“They want to hit and when they’re aggressive they score a lot of runs,” Berry said. “The Chadron Baseball Program got help from numerous businesses and individuals and also sold raffle tickets last year to purchase a $4,000 pitching machine. It’s been a big help. It can be adjusted to throw a variety of pitches at various speeds and our players have improved their at bats as a result.”
Berry said his crew also has good pitching depth, which he described as “huge,” because of the Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth pitch-count restrictions that have been instigated to help keep the young arms healthy. Pitchers are limited to 45 pitches in order to pitch again the next day. They can’t throw more than 75 pitches in a day or must wait two days to pitch again. After throwing 95 pitches they have to wait five days before taking the mound again.
The rules also prohibit hurlers from throwing three days in a row.
“These rules make it necessary for a team to have six or seven pitchers,” Berry added. “We have that. Some of them may do better than others, but they’ve all pitched and can throw strikes. That’s what we want.
“We want the opponents to hit the ball and let our fielders do their work. With the pitch count like it is, we can’t afford to give up walks and neither can we try to strike out everybody.”
Berry said the Chadron team has another plus:
“We have support from the parents. Some of them even shag fly balls when we have batting practice and they’ll help with anything we need,” the coach noted.
Mike Provance and Jen Brown are the tournament co-directors. They said that despite not being located on an Interstate or having skyscrapers, Chadron has drawn rave reviews for how well it has hosted the previous regionals.
“They like our one-traffic light town and the community’s friendliness,” Provance said. “It’s convenient, nobody gets lost, people are courteous and helpful and our previous tournaments have been well-run. We also have enough motels and restaurants to accommodate everybody.
“We’ll have several hundred, maybe a 1,000, visitors this weekend when you count all the players, coaches, parents, siblings and grandparents. It will give our businesses a big boost.”
Provance added that Chadron also gets high marks for everything from having good concession stands to an outstanding umpiring crew. And, both Fitzgibbon Field, where the earlier regionals took place, and Maurice Horse Field, where “the big boys” will play this tourney, are up to par.
Looking ahead to the forecasts, Provance added that even the weather should be cooperative with high temperatures in the 80s.
A special attraction during the tournament will be a home run derby at 8 o’clock Saturday night. A shorter fence will be erected for it.
Admission during the three days of pool play will be $10 per day, $25 for an individual and $60 for a family for all three days. Admission for the championship bracket games will be $5 per person.