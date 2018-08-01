Subscribe for 33¢ / day
softball camp
Riley Alber, of Sterling, Colorado, swings at an incoming pitch during Chadron State College's annual softball camp last Thursday. The camp, which is open to players age 14 to 18 features skills workshops, drills, and scrimmages, all under the tutelage of CSC softball players and coaches. 

 Record photo by Brandon Davenport

Last Thursday Chadron State College Softball played host to several young softball players from nearby states attending the group’s annual summer softball camp.

At the camp, CSC players and coaching staff lent their expertise to young softball players looking to improve their skills.

Early in the day players separated into groups of individual positions for skills workshops, then took part in hitting and other drills before taking in a tour of the Chadron State campus.

Players then separated into two teams to hold multiple scrimmages.

According to Kaley Scearcy, who this year makes the leap from assistant to head softball coach, the camp, which is open to players age 14 to 18, featured players from Colorado, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Nebraska.

Scearcy, who was pleased with the turnout of young players, hopes the summer camp continues to grow in the future.

